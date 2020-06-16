Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India

Oppo Find X2 Series will launch in India on June 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the launch is scheduled for 4:00PM IST tomorrow. We also know that these devices will go on sale via Amazon India. With the Find X2 Series, Oppo seems to have struck gold and has received critical acclaim around the world. In India, however, it will have tough pursuit since the OnePlus 8 Series has already gone on sale. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Oppo Find X2 Series: Expected Price in India

Even before the launch, it was clear that Oppo will target the premium end of the segment with its Find X2 Series. Now, a report by Moneycontrol claims that the Find X2 Series will be priced under Rs 65,000 in India. It cites reliable industry sources claiming that the pricing will be between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 in India. Further, the report notes that Oppo is planning to launch vanilla Find X2 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

An Amazon India listing page had also accidentally revealed the price of Find X2 ahead of its official launch. The source code of the listing page tipped the price to be Rs 69,990 but it does seem the device will be cheaper. To recall, Oppo Find X2 was launched at €999 (around Rs 85,900) while Find X2 Pro was launched at €1,199 (around Rs 1,03,070). If this leak turns out to be true then we are looking at competitive pricing from Oppo in the premium flagship segment. Also Read - Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may sport 80W fast charging; likely coming in 2021

Oppo Find X2 Series: Specifications

Oppo Find X2 Series comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display supporting 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. They both feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the punch-hole cutout on the top left hand corner. The two phones are different when it comes to the rear camera setup.

On the back, the Find X2 and X2 Pro feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. The Find X2 gets an additional 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The Find X2 Pro switches the telephoto for a 13-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 17mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.

Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro pack a 4,200mAh and 4,260mAh battery respectively and support 65W fast charging as well. They lack support for wireless charging, which is a bummer when compared to OnePlus 8 Pro. Both the models run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and offer in-display fingerprint sensor. The Find X2 comes in ceramic black and ocean glass back finish. The Pro gets black ceramic or leather options including orange grey and green colors.

Story Timeline