Oppo Find X2 series to officially launch in India soon; 'Notify Me' button live on Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G price starts from EUR 1,199, which translates to Rs 1,00,100 in India.

The Oppo Find X2 series is finally coming to India. The company itself has announced that the flagship devices will soon be launched in India. The key highlights of the Oppo Find X2 series are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz screen, 65W fast charging, and more. The brand is claiming that this charger will give top up the phone by 40 percent in just 10 minutes. The upcoming Oppo phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Speaking of which, the “Notify Me” page is already live on Amazon.in.

The Find X2 series smartphones are already available in European markets. The Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G price starts from EUR 1,199, which translates to Rs 1,00,100 in India. This price is for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which costs EUR 999 (approximately Rs 83,400).

Oppo Find X2 series launched: Price, Specifications

Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both the models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphones run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 is IP54 certified while the Find X2 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistance. They have dual stereo speakers as well. The Find X2 houses a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The Pro version features a 4,260mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

