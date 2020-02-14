comscore Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android | BGR India
Oppo Find X2 spotted on Geekbench with highest Android benchmark scores: Report

The Oppo Find X2 was scheduled to launch this month at MWC 2020, but since the event has been canceled, we could see the phone launch perhaps sometime in March.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 4:54 PM IST
oppo find x2 patent

Oppo’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X2 was recently spotted on Geekbench ahead of its official launch. The Oppo Find X2 was going to be launched at the MWC 2020. However since the event has now been canceled, the phone’s launch has also been delayed.

The device spotted on Geekbench is confirmed to be the Pro variant of the device since the model number CPH2025 was already certified before. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM and Android 10 out of the box.

Oppo Find X2 expected specifications

The smartphone scores 913 in single-core performance and 3,308. These are the highest scores amongst the Android smartphones seen on Geekbench 5, reports GSMArena. This includes all other Android devices based on Qualcomm or Exynos chipsets. The Oppo Find X2 series of smartphones will feature 120Hz refresh rate screens, QHD resolutions and 240Hz touch sampling. The devices will also feature 1,200 nits of brightness on the display panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. We could likely see a high-resolution camera sensor aborad the Oppo Find X2 too. This may be the 48-megapixel Sony sensor. The phone is also expected to feature 65W fast charging.

Oppo Smartwatch

Apart from the Oppo Find X2 smartphone, the Chinese brand was also rumored to launch its first smartwatch. This product, unfortunately, will also be delayed due to the cancellation of the MWC. The Oppo smartwatch shows a square display and looks somewhat similar to the Mi Watch and the Apple Watch Series 5.

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Last Year Oppo Vice President Brian Shen made a post of Weibo comparing square watch dials with circular ones. This was around the time when the Xiaomi Mi Watch was being criticised for ‘copying’ the Apple Watch Series 5. Shen mentioned that the square display allowed more information to be displayed on the screen.  However, Shen also mentioned that circular dials are a more favorable design choice since they resemble traditional watches.

Further details for the Oppo Find X2 will be revealed when the phone launches. For now, this tentative release has been pushed to somewhere in March. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, that could change as well.

  Published Date: February 14, 2020 4:54 PM IST

