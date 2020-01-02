Oppo Find X, launched in 2018, was undoubtedly the most innovative smartphone design of the year with its motorized camera setup that offered true bezel-less design without the need for a notch. Now, details of its successor have started coming to light, and it could be called the Oppo Find X2.

The information about the second generation Find X comes from Vice President of Oppo, Brian Shen, who, on the sidelines of wishing everyone Happy New Year on a Weibo post, revealed its plans of launching the Find X2. The Find X2 will come with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Snapdragon X55 modem to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. The smartphone will reportedly launch in the first half of 2020.

According to GizChina, Oppo founder and CEO, Chen Mingyong has also teased the launch of Oppo Find X2 smartphone, in an interview today in China. The details of the upcoming Oppo flagship smartphone are scarce at the moment, but we can now expect the leaks of the device to drop soon as we get closer to the launch.

Oppo Find X2 rumored specifications

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Oppo Find X2 will come with Sony’s newly unveiled image sensor. It features a larger sensor size for improved focus and better light sensitivity. Oppo has collaborated with Sony for the Find X2 and will be using their 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution.

The device will have a Pixel Omni-directional PDAF technology. The company will also improve the smartphone display, and it will likely have a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo could ship the 10x optical zoom solution on a smartphone. It is also said to pack a new in-display fingerprint scanner technology.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC detailed

As mentioned above, the smartphone will have the Snapdragon 865 chipset built on TSMC’s 7nm node. It features Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. Then comes three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, it has four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

