Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

The company has officially sent invites for the Oppo Find X2 launch event in Barcelona. Ahead of the official launch, a lot of details have already surfaced online.

  Published: February 7, 2020 9:50 AM IST
The Oppo Find X2 will be launched on February 22 and the launch will take place just ahead of MWC 2020. The company has officially sent invites for the Oppo Find X2 launch event in Barcelona. Ahead of the official launch, a lot of details have already surfaced online. So, we know well in advance the possible features and specifications of the Find X2.

The upcoming Oppo Find X-series phone could come with a 6.5-inch screen with curved edges, GSMArena reports. The panel will likely operate at QHD+ resolution. It will have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The flagship phone from Oppo is expected to pack a top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will be paired with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The chipset will reportedly be paired with Oppo M1 co-processor to resolve the power consumption issues.

On the camera front, the handset is expected to pack a 48-megapixel sensor, and it will support Omni-directional autofocus. This will be the successor of Dual Pixel autofocus. It will use Sony’s new IMX689 sensor. the company could also add a Sony IMX708 secondary sensor alongside and ultrawide shooter. The rear camera setup might also include a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 5X hybrid zoom.

And for selfies, the smartphone is likely to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor. The Oppo Find X2 is said to offer support for 50W wireless charging tech. But the battery capacity details aren’t known yet. The smartphone will run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top.

Features Oppo Find X
Price 59990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.4-inch OLED-full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 8GB of RAM with 256GB stroage
Rear Camera 16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,730mAh

  Published Date: February 7, 2020 9:50 AM IST

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

