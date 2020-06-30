comscore Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features
News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features

News

The latest Oppo Find X2 update bumps up the software build version to CPH2023_11_A.23, and brings security enhancements to the device.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 4:01 PM IST
OPPO_Find_X2_Main

Oppo seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Oppo Find X2 flagship smartphone. The new firmware brings in the latest month June 2020 security patch, along with several new features and improvements. The company recently rolled out the same update for the Oppo F7 smartphone as well. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2; Here is how to get started

The latest Oppo Find X2 update bumps up the software build version to CPH2023_11_A.23, and brings security enhancements to the device. The new software is based on the Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.1. However, The smartphone has already received the Android 11 Beta update based on ColorOS 7.2. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more

Watch: BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

As per the changelog, with the latest update, users can now lock an app clone using the “App lock” feature. It improves system performance and stability. The company has also optimized power consumption to extend battery life. Additionally, it further enhances the accidental touch feature for “Swipe gestures from both sides” and “Swipe-up gestures,” along with significant improvements on the network and phone call performance. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

The Oppo Find X2 OTA update is rolling out to limited users in a staged process for users based in India, but it will soon be available in other regions as well. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to the software update menu in the settings app.

Oppo Find X2 features, specifications

The Find X2 smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×3168 pixels) resolution and HDR10+ display support. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

Also Read

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

The Oppo Find X2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2020 4:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2

64990

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48MP Wide Angle Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera + 13MP Telephoto Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

Gaming

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

News

OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

बैन किए गए टॉप 10 चाइनीज ऐप्स के ये हैं विकल्प, बिना रुके होंगे काम

Xiaomi स्मार्ट कॉफी मशीन, गेमिंग मॉनीटर समेत ये 5 डिवाइस जल्द करेगी लॉन्च

LG Harmony 4 फोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा, 3,500mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे 32इंच, 43इंच साइज के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers