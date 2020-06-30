Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Oppo seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Oppo Find X2 flagship smartphone. The new firmware brings in the latest month June 2020 security patch, along with several new features and improvements. The company recently rolled out the same update for the Oppo F7 smartphone as well. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2; Here is how to get started

The latest Oppo Find X2 update bumps up the software build version to CPH2023_11_A.23, and brings security enhancements to the device. The new software is based on the Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.1. However, The smartphone has already received the Android 11 Beta update based on ColorOS 7.2. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more

As per the changelog, with the latest update, users can now lock an app clone using the “App lock” feature. It improves system performance and stability. The company has also optimized power consumption to extend battery life. Additionally, it further enhances the accidental touch feature for “Swipe gestures from both sides” and “Swipe-up gestures,” along with significant improvements on the network and phone call performance. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

The Oppo Find X2 OTA update is rolling out to limited users in a staged process for users based in India, but it will soon be available in other regions as well. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to the software update menu in the settings app.

Oppo Find X2 features, specifications

The Find X2 smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×3168 pixels) resolution and HDR10+ display support. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Oppo Find X2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

