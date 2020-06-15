comscore Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison | BGR India
Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

Check out this head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro ahead of their launch in India.

  Published: June 15, 2020 6:52 PM IST
Oppo recently launched the Oppo Find X2 flagship series of devices packed with high-end features and specifications. Both devices are yet to be launched in India. However, since the phones have been announced overseas, we know the specifications and particulars of both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. Check out a head-to-head comparison between the two phones in terms of storage, camera, display, and design. Also Read - Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may sport 80W fast charging; likely coming in 2021

Find X2 vs Find X2 Pro: Display and Design

The screen of Oppo Find X2 is 6.7 inches (17.02 cm), whereas, the screen size of Oppo Find X2 Pro is 6.7 inches. The Find X2 has a screen resolution of 3168*1440 (3K QHD+) while the Find X2 Pro has a resolution of 3168*1440 (3K QHD+). Both screens are also capable of 120Hz refresh rates, HDR 10+ support, and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

Find X2 vs Find X2 Pro: Camera

The Oppo Find X2 has a 48-megapixel wide-angle Camera + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera + 13-megapixel telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera + 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera + 13-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. On the front, the Find X2 has a 32-megapixel main camera lens. Meanwhile, the Find X2 Pro has a 32-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Find X2 vs Find X2 Pro: Specifications

Both the Oppo phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Find X2 is available in three variants, with 128GB+8GB RAM, 256GB+8GB RAM, or 256GB+12GB RAM. Meanwhile the Find X2 Pro is available in two variants with either 256GB+12GB RAM, or 512GB+12GB RAM. The Find X2 is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 4260mAh battery of the Find X2 Pro supports the same 65W fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17; will be available via Amazon

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17; will be available via Amazon

The Find X2 Series, the flagship smartphone lineup, will launch in India, on June 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed plans to launch Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in the country via Amazon India. With the Find X2 Series, Oppo will compete against familiar foes including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Apple in the premium smartphone segment.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 6:52 PM IST

