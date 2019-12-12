comscore Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in Q1 2020
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, better camera and display to launch in Q1 2020
News

Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, better camera and display to launch in Q1 2020

News

The Oppo Find X2 will reportedly come with the newly unveiled Sony image sensor.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 5:23 PM IST
Oppo Find X2 lead

Source: MrWhoseTheBoss/YouTube

On the sidelines of Oppo Inno Day 2019 in Shenzhen, the company revealed its plans of launching the Find X2. Successor to the Find X that was launched in 2018, the Find X2 will come with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone will reportedly launch in Q1 2020.

Oppo Find X2 rumored specifications

According to a report on XDA Developers, the Find X2 will come with Sony’s newly unveiled image sensor. It features a larger sensor size for improved focus and better light sensitivity. Oppo has collaborated with Sony for the Find X2 and will be using their 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution. This will bring “All Pixel omni-directional PDAF” technology. The company will also improve the smartphone display, and it will likely have 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Find X specifications and features

The Oppo Find X comes with a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 93.8 percent screen-to-body coverage, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with an aluminum frame on the sides along with Gorilla Glass both on the front and back. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage and the most interesting part of the device is that it comes with a pop-up camera. The pop-up mechanism actually houses a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and 20-megapixel sensor, along with a 25-megapixel sensor on the front.

Oppo Find X Review: Sliding into the future

Also Read

Oppo Find X Review: Sliding into the future

The company has also added a camera array on the front that comes with an infrared sensor and dot projector that is similar to Apple’s Face ID for 3D face recognition. The device does not come with a fingerprint scanner.  Authentication is completely dependent on the camera array or other on-screen methods. The device comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G LTE as connectivity options. Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1-based Android 8.1 Oreo while being powered by a 3,730mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 5:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X

5

59990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more
Gaming
Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more
Here is how you can send personalized messages to space

News

Here is how you can send personalized messages to space

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

News

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Here is how you can send personalized messages to space

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

News

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020
Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked
Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more

Deals

Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more
Samsung Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in all but one region: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in all but one region: Report
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro की कीमत कंपनी ने एक बार फिर घटाई, अब इतने में खरीदें

सस्ते मोबाइल के लिए GST रेट में कमी चाहती हैं फोन कंपनियां

गूगल पर सर्वाधिक खोजे जाने वालों की टॉप पांच लिस्ट में आनंद कुमार भी शामिल

Cisco ने भारतीय इंजीनियरों के योगदान से पेश किया ' फ्यूचर इंटरनेट'

Amazon Deal of The Day: Vivo U10 और Nokia 6.2 को 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

News

Here is how you can send personalized messages to space
News
Here is how you can send personalized messages to space
Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

News

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched
Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India