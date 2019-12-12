On the sidelines of Oppo Inno Day 2019 in Shenzhen, the company revealed its plans of launching the Find X2. Successor to the Find X that was launched in 2018, the Find X2 will come with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone will reportedly launch in Q1 2020.

Oppo Find X2 rumored specifications

According to a report on XDA Developers, the Find X2 will come with Sony’s newly unveiled image sensor. It features a larger sensor size for improved focus and better light sensitivity. Oppo has collaborated with Sony for the Find X2 and will be using their 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution. This will bring “All Pixel omni-directional PDAF” technology. The company will also improve the smartphone display, and it will likely have 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Find X specifications and features

The Oppo Find X comes with a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 93.8 percent screen-to-body coverage, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with an aluminum frame on the sides along with Gorilla Glass both on the front and back. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage and the most interesting part of the device is that it comes with a pop-up camera. The pop-up mechanism actually houses a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and 20-megapixel sensor, along with a 25-megapixel sensor on the front.

The company has also added a camera array on the front that comes with an infrared sensor and dot projector that is similar to Apple’s Face ID for 3D face recognition. The device does not come with a fingerprint scanner. Authentication is completely dependent on the camera array or other on-screen methods. The device comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G LTE as connectivity options. Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1-based Android 8.1 Oreo while being powered by a 3,730mAh battery.

