  Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time, company claims
Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time, company claims

Oppo's Vice President Brian Shen has revealed new information ahead of the official March 6 launch. He says Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will give around 8 hours of screen time to users.

  Updated: March 5, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Oppo is all set to launch the successor to the Find X smartphone tomorrow. A lot of details about the upcoming Oppo Find X2 device have already surfaced online. Now, the brand’s Vice President Brian Shen has revealed new information ahead of the official March 6 launch. He says Oppo Find X2’s 120Hz display will give around 8 hours of screen time to users.

In his daily usage, Shen said he got 7.9 hours of screen time, which sounds impressive. He also revealed the device offers support for an Intelligent refresh rate mode, which will automatically select the appropriate refresh rate. This mode will extend battery life by 10 percent, as per the company. The Oppo Find X2 will launch with support for Super VOOC 2.0.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Oppo Find X-series phone could come with a 6.5-inch screen with curved edges, GSMArena reports. The panel will likely operate at QHD+ resolution. It will have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The flagship phone from Oppo is expected to pack a top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will be paired with Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

The chipset will reportedly be paired with Oppo M1 co-processor to resolve the power consumption issues. On the camera front, the handset is expected to pack a 48-megapixel sensor, and it will support Omni-directional autofocus. This will be the successor of Dual Pixel autofocus. It will use Sony’s new IMX689 sensor. the company could also add a Sony IMX708 secondary sensor alongside and ultrawide shooter.

The rear camera setup might also include a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 5X hybrid zoom. And for selfies, the smartphone is likely to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor. The Oppo Find X2 is said to offer support for 50W wireless charging tech. But the battery capacity details aren’t known yet. The smartphone will run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top.

Price 59990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.4-inch OLED-full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 8GB of RAM with 256GB stroage
Rear Camera 16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,730mAh

  Published Date: March 5, 2020 10:33 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 5, 2020 10:47 AM IST

