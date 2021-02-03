Oppo, after the launch of the Find X2 Pro, is now in the rumor mill for its successor — the Find X3 Pro — along with more smartphones in the series. The smartphone will be another flagship by the company and is expected to come with a number of improvements over its predecessor. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

We have been seeing a number of rumors and leaks and the most recent one throws light on the possible camera capabilities and the design the smartphone will carry. Also Read - Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Oppo Find X3 Pro with iPhone 12 Pro-like design

Known leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has leaked some images of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which gives a glimpse of how the upcoming Oppo flagship will look like. The leak also details the device’s cameras, which will an upgrade as compared to the Find X2 Pro. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G arrives in India: Here's how it look at it

The leaked images hint at an iPhone 12 Pro-like design for the Find X3 Pro. There will be a quad-camera setup packed in a square-shaped rear camera module. The module also houses an LED flash. However, the back seems to be way more glossy than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Oppo refers to the design as ‘Crater,’ but all we can see is a copy of the current iPhone 12 design, which seems to be making its way to many Android devices, even when it was dreaded when it was made official with the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019.

Oppo Find X3 Pro camera specs leaked

As for the camera specs, there could be a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with the same Sony sensor. The third camera could be a 3-megapixel macro lens with a flash-ringed design.

The macro lens is expected to support up to 25x zoom to replicate a smartphone microscope. The fourth camera is touted to be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, which was also seen on the Find X2 last year. It is likely to support 2x optical zoom. However, there is no word on the front camera.

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 Pro had triple rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The successor with an additional camera and improved camera specs can prove to be a real upgrade.

As for the other specs, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to come with a curved OLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, feature a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Oppo is expected to launch the Find X3 Pro, alongside the Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite in March. But, we don’t have a concrete word on this. Hence, stay tuned for more details on the same.