comscore Oppo Find X3 Pro's recent leak hints at iPhone 12 Pro-like rear design
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks hint at iPhone 12 Pro-like rear camera setup
News

Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks hint at iPhone 12 Pro-like rear camera setup

Mobiles

Oppo is soon expected to launch the Find X3 series, consisting of the Find X3 Pro, the Find X3 Lite, and the Find X3 Lite in March.

oppo find x3 pro leak

Image: Voice

Oppo, after the launch of the Find X2 Pro, is now in the rumor mill for its successor — the Find X3 Pro — along with more smartphones in the series. The smartphone will be another flagship by the company and is expected to come with a number of improvements over its predecessor. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

We have been seeing a number of rumors and leaks and the most recent one throws light on the possible camera capabilities and the design the smartphone will carry. Also Read - Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Oppo Find X3 Pro with iPhone 12 Pro-like design

Known leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has leaked some images of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which gives a glimpse of how the upcoming Oppo flagship will look like. The leak also details the device’s cameras, which will an upgrade as compared to the Find X2 Pro. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G arrives in India: Here's how it look at it

find x3 pro camera

Image: Voice

The leaked images hint at an iPhone 12 Pro-like design for the Find X3 Pro. There will be a quad-camera setup packed in a square-shaped rear camera module. The module also houses an LED flash. However, the back seems to be way more glossy than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Oppo refers to the design as ‘Crater,’ but all we can see is a copy of the current iPhone 12 design, which seems to be making its way to many Android devices, even when it was dreaded when it was made official with the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019.

Oppo Find X3 Pro camera specs leaked

As for the camera specs, there could be a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with the same Sony sensor. The third camera could be a 3-megapixel macro lens with a flash-ringed design.

The macro lens is expected to support up to 25x zoom to replicate a smartphone microscope. The fourth camera is touted to be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, which was also seen on the Find X2 last year. It is likely to support 2x optical zoom. However, there is no word on the front camera.

find x3 pro leak

Image: Voice

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 Pro had triple rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The successor with an additional camera and improved camera specs can prove to be a real upgrade.

As for the other specs, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to come with a curved OLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, feature a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Oppo is expected to launch the Find X3 Pro, alongside the Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite in March. But, we don’t have a concrete word on this. Hence, stay tuned for more details on the same.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2021 3:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India
Photo Gallery
Best 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India
Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Photo Gallery

Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Smart TVs

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Mate X2 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 को देगा टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G TENAA पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

200MP कैमरे के साथ आएगा यह स्मार्टफोन! Samsung कर रहा इस पर काम

Sony PlayStation 5 गेमिंग कंसोल का भारत में क्रेज, पहली सेल में मिनटों में हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक

Airtel के लाखों यूजर्स का पर्सनल Data Leak? कंपनी ने किया इनकार

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
News
End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?
Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days
Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Smart TVs

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked
Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers