Oppo Find X3 Pro design leaked in all its glory ahead of official launch

Oppo is all geared up to launch the new Oppo Find X3 series on March 11. While tipsters shared tidbits of the upcoming Oppo Find X lineup over the past few weeks, Oppo has confirmed that the high-end Find X3 model will feature Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Ahead of the Find X series global debut, the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro’s official images have leaked. Also Read - Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks hint at iPhone 12 Pro-like rear camera setup

The Oppo Find X3 Pro alleged ‘official press images’ and video shared by popular tipster Evan Blass revealed the smartphone’s design in all its glory. The images corroborate previously leaked reports and show a curved edge-to-edge display. A punch-hole cutout could also be seen placed at the top left corner upfront.

The tipster claims the flagship Find X3 Pro smartphone will feature a protruded ‘crater design’ to accommodate the quad-camera setup. The power button is placed on the right edge, while the volume rockers sit on the left side. As seen on the supposed official press images, the Find X3 Pro will offer a minimal bezel display with a tall form factor. The smartphone will likely have end-to-end 10-bit colour processing and a ‘flash ringed’ macro lens with 25x zoom capability.

If the images are to be believed, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will have design aesthetics no different than Samsung’s flagship models, however, the quad-camera hump will be a unique offering.

As for the rest of the details, Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to feature a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ edge-to-edge display. The display will have a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is tipped to be the world’s first to come with a’10-bit Full-path Colour Management system’ which means that the Find X3 Pro will support a full DCI-P3 wide gamut and 10-bit colour depth from capture, storage, and display.

In terms of camera, the new Oppo smartphone is expected to carry the yet to announce 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. In addition, it will have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and a 3-megapixel macro lens.

It will run custom ColorOS 11 based Android 11 right out of the box. Reports suggest that the new Find X Pro variant will ship with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0/VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging support.

As mentioned, the Oppo Find X3 series will officially mark its debut on March 11. The Chinese OEM is expected to unveil three devices under the new Find X lineup- Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, and Oppo Find X3 Lite