The Oppo Find X was among the most innovative smartphones at the time of its launch. While smartphone makers were just about adopting the notch, Oppo killed it by opting for a slider design. Now it seems, the company may be working on the Find X’s successor. It is likely to be called Oppo Find Y.

The Chinese company received a trademark for the moniker ‘Find Y’. As the name makes it pretty clear, this is likely to be the successor to the Find X. Twitter user @Stufflistings initially spotted the listing. Oppo showed all its innovative capabilities with the Find X, and it is unlikely to be any different with its successor.

The company has filed the patent for the same.#Oppo #OppoFindY #FindY pic.twitter.com/lY29Ddy7yP — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 21, 2019

The timing is what is particularly interesting. Oppo is gearing up to showcase its breakthrough under-display camera on June 26. The unveiling will take place at MWC 2019 Shanghai. The first device with this feature could very well be called the Oppo Find Y.

In a tweet earlier this month, Oppo teased an upcoming smartphone with an under-display camera. The 15-second video showed only the top half, but there was no selfie camera visible. But as soon as the selfie camera was activated, there was a prominent black bar at the top side housing the module. Just how the camera sees through the display remains unknown, but it did manage to snap a picture of a surface in its view. Almost immediately afterward, Xiaomi too teased its own under-display solution on social media.

Oppo is no stranger to firsts in the smartphone world. It was the first to launch a smartphone with a swivel camera mechanism. It was the first to demonstrate 5x zoom using periscope camera on a smartphone. And at MWC 2019, the company became the first to show 10x lossless zoom on a smartphone.

Features Oppo Find X Price 59990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 8GB of RAM with 256GB stroage Rear Camera 16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2 Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,730mAh

