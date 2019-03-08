comscore
Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April

Oppo announced its 10x lossless zoom for smartphones at MWC 2019 last month.

Oppo announced its 10x lossless zoom for smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019 last month. At the event, the Chinese smartphone confirmed that the first smartphone with its 10x lossless zoom camera setup will arrive during the second quarter of 2019, and now we have more details about the official launch. Oppo VP Shen Yiren announced yesterday that the company will soon launch its flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom and now, he has confirmed that this smartphone will become official in April. Yiren has also confirmed that this flagship smartphone will come with a design different from any other previous Oppo smartphone.

He says the Oppo flagship featuring the 10x lossless zoom feature will come with a camera setup that will be devoid any camera bumps. That would be quite an achievement in an age where all smartphones have cameras that protrude from the back. Alongside the announcement, Oppo VP also shared a silhouette which could be the back of the upcoming flagship smartphone, reports GizChina. It shows a triple camera setup on the back which does seem flush with the back panel and is designed similar to the 10x lossless zoom the company showed on a prototype device at MWC.

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

As announced at MWC last month, this particular smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. While Oppo has not confirmed the name, it could be called the Find Z. The camera setup will include an ultra wide sensor with focal length of 15.9mm, a wide-angle camera with a focal length of 27mm and a prism that enables telephoto zoom. The wide-angle and telephoto sensor will feature optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4,065mAh battery and could be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

