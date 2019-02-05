comscore
Oppo Find Z with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC could be Oppo's next flagship

The company recently registered 'Oppo Find Z' trademark.

Image Credit: GSMArena

When it launched the slider-toting Find X last year, Oppo made everyone in the technology industry sit up and take notice. However, by cramming a lot of innovation into the Find X, the company also set the bar quite high for its next flagship. While not much is known about Oppo’s upcoming top-tier smartphone, the newest bit of information may just have revealed its name.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) recently approved a trademark request for the name Oppo Find Z. This could very well be the name Oppo decides to use for its next flagship smartphone under the Find series. Interestingly, a recent Geekbench listing highlighted the alleged Oppo Find Z as being powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Since the newest SoC supports Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem, Oppo Find Z could turn out to be Oppo’s first 5G-capable flagship smartphone as well. Another headlining feature of the top-of-the-line smartphone could be a primary camera system comprised of 10x hybrid zoom technology, and a recent report said that the company could showcase the camera technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Oppo also teased an under-display fingerprint sensor with 15 percent larger area, and this feature could make its way to the Find Z as well.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

While all that is exciting, it seems doubtful that Oppo Find Z would be launched at MWC 2019. One of the reasons is that the above-mentioned technologies are unlikely to be finalized for MWC 2019, which is barely two weeks away now. Another reason for the delayed launch is that Oppo would want to dedicate a separate, big event for revealing its next flagship smartphone.

