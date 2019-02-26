comscore
Oppo flagship smartphone leaks with 10x lossless zoom, iPhone-style notch

The alleged render shows the return of the traditional notch on the upcoming Oppo flagship device.

  Published: February 26, 2019 2:03 PM IST
Image Credit: Weibo

As promised, Oppo showcased its 10x lossless zoom technology at the on-going MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The company had a prototype smartphone in the demo area for the media to play with after the official announcement. The handset is believed to be Oppo’s next flagship smartphone and a leaked render of the same smartphone has now started to circulate on Weibo revealing its front and rear design. Oppo has said that mass production of the device will only start in the second quarter of 2019 so we’re likely to see the premium device at that time.

Taking a look at the image, the most surprising aspect is the inclusion of a traditional iPhone-style notch on the front screen. Sources suggest that this could be because of a 3D face scan feature similar to the Apple smartphone. This would mean that Oppo would no longer use the electronic slide-up camera module that sits inside the flagship Find X right now.

On the bright side, the bottom of the device has almost no bezels and the rear doesn’t have a fingerprint reader module. The triple-camera setup seen on the prototype is also present here, and the handset appears to sport a glossy glass finish with blue shade on the backside.

Allegedly called Oppo Find X2, it will also be Oppo’s first smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. For now, that’s all we know about the handset. This is the first leaked render we’ve come across since the company showed off the prototype. Hence, it’s better not to jump to any conclusions just yet as there likely will be more information/leaks in the future. It is worth noting that Oppo recently denied rumors of an alleged Find Z  series. Instead, the brand will continue its Find X moniker, and we expect a Find X2 sometime in Q2 2019.

