Oppo flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom in the works

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo seems to be working on a new flagship smartphone in the market. The company has confirmed recent rumors about an upcoming flagship smartphone. The confirmation about the upcoming device came from Shen Yiren, the Vice Presiden for Oppo along with some specifications of the device as he was replying to a follower.

Yiren took to Weibo to confirm that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Oppo will sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with a 4,065mAh battery. The post also confirmed that the device will sport a 10x hybrid zoom system on the back.

Talking about the zoom technology, the company has already demonstrated it during the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. As previously reported, to get the 10x zoom, the company has used a triple camera setup on the back with one camera sporting a telephoto lens, one sporting an ultra-wide lens and the third sporting a standard lens. The ultra wide lens comes with 15.9mm focal length while the 10x zoom focal length comes with a 159mm focal length.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The response was spotted by PlayfulDroid, but it is if unclear this device will be the successor to the Oppo Find X. Though, as previously reported, the company has already registered the trademark for the Oppo Find Z. This information comes right after the company launched its Oppo F11 Pro and F11 in the Indian market. According to the announcement, F11 Pro is priced starting at Rs 24,990 and F11 is priced at Rs 19,990.

Both the F11 Pro and F11 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both come with a similar 6.5-inch display where F11 Pro does not sport any notch while F11 comes with a water-drop notch to accommodate the front camera. The highlight of the F11 Pro is the motorized front camera module with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.