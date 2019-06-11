comscore Oppo Foldable Phone patent with pop-up camera | BGR India
Oppo foldable smartphone could launch with a pop-up camera to get rid of bezels

The details in the Oppo foldable smartphone patent showcase a fold-out design that is similar to Huawei Mate X. The fold-out design means that the device will fold so that the screen will face outward.

  Published: June 11, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Oppo Foldable smartphone patent with pop-up camera 2

Oppo has just filed for a new patent for a foldable smartphone in the market. As part of the patent, Oppo has added a pop-up selfie camera to the foldable device to get rid of the bezels. Bezels are a problem on foldable phones that we have seen so far because of a number of technological reasons. Pop-up camera mechanism has turned into a tried and tested method to get rid of bezels in the last one year. So far, we have seen the fold-in design in the delayed Samsung Galaxy Fold and fold-in design in Huawei Mate X. Both the devices come with the usual bezel to house the camera and other internal hardware.

Oppo Foldable device with a fold-in design but with a twist

According to the details in the Oppo foldable smartphone patent, we see a fold-out design that is similar to Huawei Mate X. The fold-out design means that the device will fold so that the screen will face outward. Taking a closer look at the design, we see a hinge on the back side of the display to allow folding. This is similar to the fulcrum hinge design that we first saw in the Microsoft Surface Book for folding. There is a raised housing for the pop-up camera on one side and a complementary depression on the other side. Both the bump as well as depression will meet to superimpose so that the final form results in a perfect fold.

Oppo Foldable smartphone patent with pop-up camera 1

The addition of the pop-up selfie camera will add more moving parts to the foldable smartphone from Oppo. However, if that works out fine like most pop-up mechanism smartphones, the industry may adapt to the design. According to the patent information, Oppo has not named this design a specific thing. The render indicates that the pop-up setup may sport a dual camera though we are not sure if Oppo is actually working on such a device.

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

The render of the design also indicates that the front will actually sport narrow bezels for a tablet-like form factor. However, this new form factor will not have as thin as bezel as we saw in flagship smartphones now. This is because the foldable smartphone form factor required a lot of new hardware components and compromises. One of them is splitting the battery into two portions to power the large display. This comes with the hinge mechanism for folding and structure for the new screen technology. LetsGoDigital was the first to spot this patent.

