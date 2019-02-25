comscore
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

Unlike Huawei and Samsung, this is just a prototype and there are no specifications, prices or release dates.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Image Credit: Weibo

2019 has kicked off, and foldable phones are already the buzzword. It’s all about foldable devices even at this year’s MWC 2019 where Huawei showcased its first 5G foldable smartphone shortly after Samsung unveiled its own Galaxy Fold. Now, it’s Oppo’s turn to tease its own foldable handset, however, it didn’t happen at MWC 2019. The images come from Oppo VP, Shiren Brian’s own Weibo channel where he posted a bunch of images of the prototype.

Oppo disappointed when it didn’t show off a foldable device at MWC, but Brian’s message over the images doesn’t give us any high hopes either. The product is currently just a prototype and mass production will only be considered if the company sees enough demand for it.

Image Credit: Weibo

Talking about the images, Oppo’s foldable phone toes the line of Huawei’s Mate X in terms of design. It is an outward folding (front) screen with a form factor that is much more usable with one hand as compared to Huawei. The bezels though are not as slim as the Mate X but can be considered minimal.

Image Credit: Weibo

At the back, we see a smaller display compared to the one on the front joined by a strip of bezel attached at the end. It serves as a grip, and also houses dual cameras and the Oppo branding. In terms of thickness, the images depict the Oppo device has a fairly slim body almost similar to Huawei’s Mate X.

Now, if you’re wondering specifications, there aren’t any yet, and we might not see them until Oppo decided to mass produce these. However, as cutting-edge as these come, we can expect them to be packed with the latest and greatest hardware when they go into production. It will also almost warrant the stratospheric high price tag that we’ve already seen with the other two foldable phones launched recently.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 12:06 PM IST

