Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

Oppo has filed a patent for a new smartphone design without pop-up selfie camera. The Chinese smartphone maker’s new design patent shows a smartphone with thicker bezel on the top. This will allow the company to place the selfie camera and other modules and eliminate the pop-up camera mechanism. This new design also eliminates waterdrop notch or punch hole design being adopted by smartphone makers. The patent was reportedly filed by Oppo in March 2019 and was published on January 21, 2020.

Oppo patent could eliminate notches and pop-up camera

This patented design could arrive on the next Oppo Reno smartphone. The patent shows a device with O-Dot on the back, which hints at the device being part of the Reno series. In terms of design, Oppo plans to put the front camera within the top frame’s slim bezel. The bezel above the display is made bigger to accommodate the selfie shooter. While notched selfie cameras form a part of the screen, the selfie camera is part of the bezel here. The images also show that the volume rocker and power button are placed on either side of the device.

According to 91mobiles, the patent description does not reveal much about this new Oppo phone. However, it can be described as a revamp of an old idea to eliminate any kind of notch on smartphones. Oppo is also able to incorporate a full-screen display in this setup. Smartphone makers have been trying to trim the bezels on their devices for the past few years. Apple almost eliminated bezels when it launched iPhone X in 2017. Samsung has also made the bezels thinner in recent devices like the Galaxy Note 10.

The images submitted by Oppo for this patent shows a rear panel with no cameras or branding. There is, however, the green-color dot that confirms the device could be part of the Reno series. There is also a possibility that this is the rumored device where the camera is placed underneath the rear glass panel. Oppo is already working on Find X2 which is expected to launch during the first quarter of this year.

A leaker revealed that the device will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display. The display with Quad HD+ resolution is also said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaker also claims that there will be an option to choose between 60Hz and 120Hz and Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and support dual-mode 5G connectivity. The handset might feature a punch hole design for the selfie camera and there are rumors of quad camera setup on the back.

