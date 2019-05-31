comscore
Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

Oppo's phone would be an edge-to-edge bezel-free display device with dual primary camera setup at the rear. The interesting bit is its selfie shooter, which as per design schematic supplied in USPTO, has been kept hidden in a semi-circular module.

  • Published: May 31, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Image via 91mobiles

After Samsung and Asus, now one more OEM is looking to get a rotating camera for its smartphone. The Chinese phone maker Oppo has patented a rotating selfie camera design at United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

According to the patent filing, Oppo’s phone would be an edge-to-edge bezel-free display device with dual primary camera setup at the rear, first spotted by 91mobiles. The interesting bit is its selfie shooter, which as per design schematic supplied in USPTO, has been kept hidden in a semi-circular module. The implementation appears very similar to Zenfone 6, except that the module isn’t rectangle.

Additionally, one can see the three holes (one big, two small) to accommodate a selfie camera, flash and other sensors. The design does show off a module that is rotating. Oppo originally filed for the patent in October 2018, and USPTO granted the same on last Tuesday, May 28.

Smartphones with 48-megapixel camera you can buy in May 2019: Oppo Reno, OnePlus 7 and more

Also Read

Smartphones with 48-megapixel camera you can buy in May 2019: Oppo Reno, OnePlus 7 and more

It’s not the first time when Oppo would implement full-screen design on a phone, but certainly first for the company to get a rotating selfie camera. We first saw Oppo Find X with full-screen design and motorized slider camera-system, which incorporated both front and back cameras. Oppo has always tried out new technologies, and the recent one was in Oppo Reno.

The Oppo Reno 10x zoom flagship smartphone from the Chinese company comes with different kind of pop-up selfie camera. Oppo calls it Shark-Fin rising selfie camera. For selfies and videos, Oppo has included a 16-megapixel shooter. The latest smartphone from Oppo is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The standard Oppo Reno smartphone, with Snapdragon 710, price in India starts from Rs 32,990. For the price, Oppo is selling the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom‘s prices, on the other hand, start from Rs 39,990 for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 49,990. The devices will go on sale on June 7.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 31, 2019 11:55 AM IST

