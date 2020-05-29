comscore Oppo hires engineers from MediaTek and UNISOC | BGR India
Oppo hires engineers from MediaTek and UNISOC to create its own processor

Oppo wants to manufacture its own processors after U.S. sanction against Huawei.

OPPO, the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in China, is rumored to have plans to create its own mobile chipset since 2019, which was confirmed by the company in January 2020. Now, the company is actively recruiting highly qualified specialists for this project from MediaTek and UNISOC. Also Read - ColorOS 7: Oppo India reveals new Android 10 rollout plan for smartphones

Contrary to what many might think, the US war against Huawei will have repercussions that go far beyond the manufacturer itself. There are already several Chinese manufacturers who fear retaliation from the Donald Trump administration. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 leaked render revealed, to be a 5G-enabled competitor to OnePlus Z

With the extension of US bans to Huawei, Oppo decided to speed up the entire project to create its own processors. To bring together the best possible team. The company has managed to secure the hiring of top executives from its current supplier, MediaTek. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 hands-on images, posters, specs leak; Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera, and more

Oppo takes over competitors’ employees

As recently, former MediaTek COO Jeffrey Joo joined OPPO. The company also plans to hire another top manager from the MediaTek 5G chip team. Among other things, the smartphone manufacturer is also trying to hire engineers from Qualcomm, and Huawei’s subsidiary HiSilicon.

OPPO wants to have processors of its own design to order them from various manufacturers in Taiwan, China, and South Korea. The company believes that the ability to design chips will give it greater control over the supply chain. This will also reduce its dependence on supplies of processors manufactured by American companies.

The ban imposed on Huawei has cast a shadow over the entire smartphone industry. Oppo, immediately after the Huawei impositions last year, began investing in the processor sector. Despite the fact that the US restrictions currently only apply to Huawei, all Chinese manufacturers may feel threatened.

It is worthwhile to understand that creating its own hardware platforms is a task that requires a lot of time and money. This may take a company several years to bring a competitive product to the market. It took Huawei ten years before HiSilicon became China’s largest chip maker.

