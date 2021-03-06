Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

The Chinese smartphone market is unlike any other in the world and Huawei has long dominated it with its products. The company, however, suffered from the US-China trade conflict and eventually ceded its lead to Oppo. Yes, the latest data from Counterpoint Research confirmed Oppo’s dominance of the Chinese market, replacing Huawei as the market share leader. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band to launch in India on March 8: Expected price, specifications

The report mentions Oppo’s lead of the Chinese market with a total share of 21 percent in January 2021. It’s sister brand Vivo followed close with a total share of 20 percent. Huawei amassed a total share of 16 percent along with Xiaomi and Apple. Oppo’s sales grew at 33 percent on a monthly basis and 26 percent on a yearly basis. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch expected soon, teased on Amazon India

Oppo leads the Chinese market share

Helping Oppo in its pursuit of taking the lead was China’s increased demand for 5G phones. The report mentions that its newer Reno 5 series devices along with a few midranges A series 5G devices helped the company’s sales. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 K officially announced as another Reno 5 variant: See details

Huawei, on the other hand, is reported to have lost its shares due to a lack of components, eventually leading to losing out on shares. Moreover, the company sold its Honor business, which also led to a notable decline in its sales. Honor is expected to come up with more phones, relying on Qualcomm’s products.

“At a difficult time when industrial technology elements are unsustainable and consumer businesses are under tremendous pressure, in order to allow Honor channels and suppliers to continue, Huawei Investment Holding Co., Ltd. decided to sell the entire Honor business assets. The purchaser is Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology,” says Huawei in its official announcement.

Meanwhile, Oppo has pushing more aggressive products in India to take on the competition. The company launched the Reno 5 Pro in India back in January 2021 in the sub-Rs 40,000 segment. Oppo has also invested highly in the hearables category throughout last year. The Oppo Enco X is its latest attempt at taking on the likes of Apple AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro.

A few weeks ago, Oppo revealed a bunch of charging solutions at the MWC Shanghai 2021. The company’s 125W wired charging system was unveiled, promising full recharges in under 20 minutes. It also revealed a 65W fast wireless charging system. There were also a few announcements from the IoT sector utilizing the budding 5G networks.