comscore Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo takes over Huawei as market leader in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow
News

Oppo takes over Huawei as market leader in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

News

A recent Counterpoint Research report shows Oppo dominating the Chinese market, surpassing Huawei and Vivo. Here’s everything in brief.

oppo reno 5 pro

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in Astral Blue

The Chinese smartphone market is unlike any other in the world and Huawei has long dominated it with its products. The company, however, suffered from the US-China trade conflict and eventually ceded its lead to Oppo. Yes, the latest data from Counterpoint Research confirmed Oppo’s dominance of the Chinese market, replacing Huawei as the market share leader. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band to launch in India on March 8: Expected price, specifications

The report mentions Oppo’s lead of the Chinese market with a total share of 21 percent in January 2021. It’s sister brand Vivo followed close with a total share of 20 percent. Huawei amassed a total share of 16 percent along with Xiaomi and Apple. Oppo’s sales grew at 33 percent on a monthly basis and 26 percent on a yearly basis. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch expected soon, teased on Amazon India

Oppo leads the Chinese market share

Helping Oppo in its pursuit of taking the lead was China’s increased demand for 5G phones. The report mentions that its newer Reno 5 series devices along with a few midranges A series 5G devices helped the company’s sales. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 K officially announced as another Reno 5 variant: See details

oppo reno 5 pro

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Huawei, on the other hand, is reported to have lost its shares due to a lack of components, eventually leading to losing out on shares. Moreover, the company sold its Honor business, which also led to a notable decline in its sales. Honor is expected to come up with more phones, relying on Qualcomm’s products.

“At a difficult time when industrial technology elements are unsustainable and consumer businesses are under tremendous pressure, in order to allow Honor channels and suppliers to continue, Huawei Investment Holding Co., Ltd. decided to sell the entire Honor business assets. The purchaser is Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology,” says Huawei in its official announcement.

Meanwhile, Oppo has pushing more aggressive products in India to take on the competition. The company launched the Reno 5 Pro in India back in January 2021 in the sub-Rs 40,000 segment. Oppo has also invested highly in the hearables category throughout last year. The Oppo Enco X is its latest attempt at taking on the likes of Apple AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro.

A few weeks ago, Oppo revealed a bunch of charging solutions at the MWC Shanghai 2021. The company’s 125W wired charging system was unveiled, promising full recharges in under 20 minutes. It also revealed a 65W fast wireless charging system. There were also a few announcements from the IoT sector utilizing the budding 5G networks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 spotted on Samsung website
Mobiles
Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 spotted on Samsung website
Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

News

Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch

News

Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch

PUBG: New State crosses 5 million pre-registrations within a week

Gaming

PUBG: New State crosses 5 million pre-registrations within a week

SpaceX Starlink broadband FAQ: All questions answered

Features

SpaceX Starlink broadband FAQ: All questions answered

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, etc

Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch

Beware of this Women's day WhatsApp scam that claims to offer free Adidas shoes

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

SpaceX Starlink broadband FAQ: All questions answered

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Is the Pro Max worth saving?

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Top TWS earbuds with ANC under Rs 10,000

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Which mid-range smartphone is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

News

Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow
The latest OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is revving to make you flaunt your nights

Brand Solution

The latest OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is revving to make you flaunt your nights
The upcoming OPPO Band Style is going to activate your health like never before

Brand Solution

The upcoming OPPO Band Style is going to activate your health like never before
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 एक बार फिर दिखे सपोर्ट पेज पर, जानें फीचर्स

SpaceX Starlink: DTH की तरह छतरी के मिलेगी सुपरफास्ट इंटरनेट, भारत में रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

PUBG: New State को मिला शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, Play Store पर बंपर रजिस्ट्रेशन

Vivo X60 Series इसी महीने भारत में हो सकती है लॉन्च, मिलेगा दमदार कैमरा

Moto E7 Power Review in Hindi: कम कीमत में डेली यूज वाला दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards
Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000
Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, etc
News
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, etc
Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

News

Oppo takes over Huawei in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow
Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch

News

Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch
Beware of this Women's day WhatsApp scam that claims to offer free Adidas shoes

News

Beware of this Women's day WhatsApp scam that claims to offer free Adidas shoes
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers