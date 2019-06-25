comscore Oppo in-display camera smartphone launch details: Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch on June 26
News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch on June 26

News

Oppo's innovating smartphone will feature a selfie camera hidden below the display. This way, the company will be able to achieve a bezel-less design without opting for a notch or a sliding camera.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 12:22 PM IST
oppo-india-stock-image-bgr

We could soon see the much rumored Oppo in-display camera smartphone. The launch takes place on June 26 at Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai. The company has also shared a video which showcases the evolution of the front-facing camera housing technology.

The teaser video shows the rotation selfie camera of Oppo N series, waterdrop notch, the pop-up camera setup on the Oppo Find X, and the latest shark-fin setup on the Oppo Reno. In a tweet earlier this month, a teaser video surfaced online showing the Oppo in-display camera smartphone. The 15-second video showed only the top half, but there was no selfie camera visible. But as the selfie camera was activated, there was a prominent black bar at the top side housing the module. Just how the camera sees through the display remains unknown, but it did manage to snap a picture of a surface in its view.

Right now the name of the in-display device is not clear. But it is likely to be called Find Y. The company recently received a trademark for the moniker ‘Find Y’. As the name makes it pretty clear, this is likely to be the successor to the Find X. Oppo showed all its innovative capabilities with the Find X, and it is unlikely to be any different with its successor.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also confirmed that it is working on an in-display front camera. In addition, the company’s Senior VP Wang Xiang had also detailed how this technology will work. He said that the ‘Xiaomi’s under-display camera technology could be the ultimate solution for a full screen display coexisting with a front camera.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
thumb-img
News
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

Editor's Pick

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Gaming
Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report

News

Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report
Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days

News

Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
Realme 'new premium killer' to sport four cameras and 64-megapixel sensor

News

Realme 'new premium killer' to sport four cameras and 64-megapixel sensor

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo 26 जून को पहली बार दिखाएगी अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: Military Base में महारत हासिल करने की ये हैं 5 बेस्ट टिप्स और ट्रिक्स

'बच्चों में तनाव, चिंता और अकेलेपन के बीज बो रहा है Smartphone'

Google Play Store पर मौजूद हैं 2000 से ज्यादा खतरनाक और फर्जी ऐप्स, इनमें से कई आप भी करते हैं यूज

डॉक्टर ने एप्पल वॉच से दिल के रोग का पता लगा एक इंसान की जान बचाई

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta