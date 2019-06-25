We could soon see the much rumored Oppo in-display camera smartphone. The launch takes place on June 26 at Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai. The company has also shared a video which showcases the evolution of the front-facing camera housing technology.

The teaser video shows the rotation selfie camera of Oppo N series, waterdrop notch, the pop-up camera setup on the Oppo Find X, and the latest shark-fin setup on the Oppo Reno. In a tweet earlier this month, a teaser video surfaced online showing the Oppo in-display camera smartphone. The 15-second video showed only the top half, but there was no selfie camera visible. But as the selfie camera was activated, there was a prominent black bar at the top side housing the module. Just how the camera sees through the display remains unknown, but it did manage to snap a picture of a surface in its view.

Right now the name of the in-display device is not clear. But it is likely to be called Find Y. The company recently received a trademark for the moniker ‘Find Y’. As the name makes it pretty clear, this is likely to be the successor to the Find X. Oppo showed all its innovative capabilities with the Find X, and it is unlikely to be any different with its successor.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also confirmed that it is working on an in-display front camera. In addition, the company’s Senior VP Wang Xiang had also detailed how this technology will work. He said that the ‘Xiaomi’s under-display camera technology could be the ultimate solution for a full screen display coexisting with a front camera.

