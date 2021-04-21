Oppo India to launch its own online store on May 7 amid the rising COVID-19 cases

Oppo has officially announced to launch its own e-store in India on May 7. With the launch of the online store, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will allow customers and tech enthusiasts to shop for any of their favorite products with just a click at the comfort of their homes. Also Read - Oppo Enco Buds with noise cancellation, 24 hour battery life launched

The company has announced that the one-stop shop will provide access to “all exciting offers accessible”. Oppo has also revealed that it will ship “Oppo products to technology enthusiasts across all parts of the country while offering a seamless buying experience to customers.” Also Read - Oppo A54 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

Commenting on the launch of online store, Oppo India CMO, Damyant Singh Khanoria said, “The launch of the OPPO e-store is a big leap in increasing our omni chanel retail presence. We’re focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally. This platform will empower users to stay connected in these difficult times by enabling access to innovative technology from the comfort of their homes” Also Read - Oppo A54 price in India could start at Rs 13,490: Price, variants and more leak ahead launch

In an official statement to the media, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer said, “Oppo has already built a robust network of retailers and distributors in the country. With 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets, the brand only aims to strengthen customer experience & showcase the unmatched power of its innovative products which meet and exceed customer expectations today.”

According to the latest research report of Counterpoint, in January 2021 Oppo became the number one smartphone brand in China. As far as India is concerned, Oppo’s Hyderabad R&D center is the largest research center outside of China and “is playing a pivotal role in innovation across fields including software, imaging, and communication network.”