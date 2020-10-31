Anticipating the start of the ‘Double Eleven’ carnival on November 11, China’s shopping festival. Chinese brands are expected to announce their new phones, as in previous years before this date. Now, Oppo has also stated that it will introduce the new Oppo K7x smartphone before this festival. According to the official Weibo teaser, the device will be shown at the event on November 4. And it will most likely go on sale on 11/11 Bachelor Day. Also Read - Oppo K7x स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, इस तारीख को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Oppo K7x expected specifications

Although the features of the device are not yet clear, it was seen on Weibo. Thanks to TENAA certification, the key features of Oppo K7x are already known. The smartphone will be a simplified version of the regular Oppo K7, which debuted a couple of months ago. The device will receive a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and LCD-matrix. The handset also comes with a built-in 5G modem.

Oppo K7x will also receive a quad-camera setup. The module will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel sensors. It will also have a 16-megapixel front camera, paired with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of ROM. It is likely to cost less than $280. In addition, according to the official poster, Oppo K7x is likely to use a back vertical camera module. From the naming point of view, it should belong to the Oppo mid-range model. It may use Snapdragon 7 series processors or MediaTek Dimensity 800/700 series chipset.

The device measures 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and weighs 194 grams. The teaser also confirms that the Oppo K7x 5G phone will be launched soon with a battery capacity. It may pack a 4,910mAh battery and have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The system will intelligently judge the 5G network environment and adjust the network presence strategy without affecting the user’s 5G network experience. So that users can use the 5G network more intelligently.