comscore Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets; recruits engineers from OnePlus and Realme
News

Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets; recruits engineers from OnePlus and Realme

News

Oppo is now ready to make full-fledged processors. The Special Assistant to the Oppo CEO has shared an internal note throughout the company. The note is referring to the move to make in-house chipsets as the “Mariana Plan”.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 10:16 AM IST
Oppo A91 main

Chinese electronics giant Oppo has confirmed that it is working on its in-house chipsets. These chipsets will likely power the upcoming Oppo branded smartphones. If it manages to create efficient and powerful chips then it will be in line with Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. It is worth noting that another Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also tried to create its in-house chipsets. However, the company did not move beyond its lone Surge S1. This is not the first time that we have heard something about Oppo chips. As previously reported, the company was reportedly working on its chipset by the name Oppo M1. Though, the M1 ended up being a co-processor to handle power consumption on its smartphones.

Related Stories


Oppo chipsets; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, the company is now ready to make full-fledged processors. It noted that Special Assistant to the Oppo CEO has shared an internal note throughout the company. The note is referring to the move to make self-developed in-house chipsets as the “Mariana Plan”. Looking back in November 2019, the company had mentioned the “Mariana Plan” in its internal documents. It also revealed that that the plan received support and input from Oppo TMG Technical Committee. The company had set up this committee about a month before in October 2019.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Look

Taking a closer look, Chan Yen is leading the committee along with Oppo’s chip platform department. Yen has also worked as a Technical Director at Qualcomm. The report also noted that the company has also recruited engineers from OnePlus and Realme to join the development. This hints that the company is likely going all in with the plan to develop in-house chipsets.

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Also Read

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

The company CEO Chen Yongming also revealed the investment that Oppo is doing in making its chipsets. Yongming revealed that Oppo will invest about 50 billion yuan in the R&D of the chipset. This amount will be spent over the next three years.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100
Telecom
TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100
HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp

News

HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price in India starts at Rs 70,990

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price in India starts at Rs 70,990

PUBG: Watch this player steal a flare gun drop with a motor glider

Gaming

PUBG: Watch this player steal a flare gun drop with a motor glider

Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets

News

Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price in India starts at Rs 70,990

Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets

Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

News

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features
Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets

News

Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets
OnePlus 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro specifications leaked

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro specifications leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India
Best Phone Under 8000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 8000

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स के लिए मंथली प्लान से दस गुना बेहतर है 199 रुपये वाला वीकली प्लान, जानें कैसे

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में अगले हफ्ते होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

3 बैक कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी वाला Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

LG K61, LG K51S और LG K41S स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Instagram पर विराट कोहली बने 5 करोड़ फॉलोअर्स वाले पहले भारतीय

News

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features
News
OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features
HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp

News

HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price in India starts at Rs 70,990

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price in India starts at Rs 70,990
Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets

News

Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets
Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter

News

Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter