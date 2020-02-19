Oppo is working on its in-house chipsets

Chinese electronics giant Oppo has confirmed that it is working on its in-house chipsets. These chipsets will likely power the upcoming Oppo branded smartphones. If it manages to create efficient and powerful chips then it will be in line with Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. It is worth noting that another Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also tried to create its in-house chipsets. However, the company did not move beyond its lone Surge S1. This is not the first time that we have heard something about Oppo chips. As previously reported, the company was reportedly working on its chipset by the name Oppo M1. Though, the M1 ended up being a co-processor to handle power consumption on its smartphones.

Oppo chipsets; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, the company is now ready to make full-fledged processors. It noted that Special Assistant to the Oppo CEO has shared an internal note throughout the company. The note is referring to the move to make self-developed in-house chipsets as the “Mariana Plan”. Looking back in November 2019, the company had mentioned the “Mariana Plan” in its internal documents. It also revealed that that the plan received support and input from Oppo TMG Technical Committee. The company had set up this committee about a month before in October 2019.

Taking a closer look, Chan Yen is leading the committee along with Oppo’s chip platform department. Yen has also worked as a Technical Director at Qualcomm. The report also noted that the company has also recruited engineers from OnePlus and Realme to join the development. This hints that the company is likely going all in with the plan to develop in-house chipsets.

The company CEO Chen Yongming also revealed the investment that Oppo is doing in making its chipsets. Yongming revealed that Oppo will invest about 50 billion yuan in the R&D of the chipset. This amount will be spent over the next three years.