Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6; to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo K1 is all set to make its debut in India on February 6. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has dedicated a page for Oppo‘s upcoming mid-range smartphone. The page suggests that the device’s biggest USP will be its in-display fingerprint reader and the latest technology will be available at an “Unbelievable price.”

The page mostly focuses on the latest tech, and there is also an “Unlock with Style” hashtag. The handset will be unveiled at 12:00PM on the mentioned date. While Oppo has already launched the Oppo K1 in China, we already know specifications of the handset. The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset under the hood.

The chipset is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It is powered by a 3,600mAh battery. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo. Optics wise, the Oppo K1 features a dual camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For capturing selfies, the device offers a 25-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. Additionally, the smartphone boasts of an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3D glass panel at the back. As for the pricing, the Oppo K1 in China is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 6,900) for the 4GB RAM variant and CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM variant.