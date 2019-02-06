comscore
Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch launched in India: Price, offers, features

The new Oppo K1 smartphone will be going on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart.

  • Published: February 6, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Back in October last year, Oppo had launched the K1 smartphone in China. As expected, the company has today introduced the smartphone in India. The smartphone falls in the mid-range segment, and its USP is the in-display fingerprint sensor. Read on to find out everything about this new Oppo smartphone.

Oppo K1 price, availability, offers

The Oppo K1 has been launched in one variant in India. The base variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,990. This is now the cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India. In comparison, prices in China start from RMB 1,599 (Rs 17,000 approximately). Buyers will be able to choose from color options like Piano Black and Astral Blue.

Oppo’s new smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart. Sales kick off from February 12, 2019. Buyers will also be able to take advantage of some interesting launch day offers. These include no cost EMI and Flipkart’s Buyback guarantee offering flat 90 percent buyback at Rupee 1. There is also complete mobile protection offered at discounted price with the smartphone..

Oppo K1 specifications, features

As mentioned, the USP of the Oppo K1 is the in-display fingerprint sensor. This makes it among the most affordable devices in India to boast such a security feature.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo K1 flaunts a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a waterdrop notch, and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The internal storage on the device is also expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there’s a 25-megapixel snapper up front. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,600mAh battery.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and GLONASS. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2019 12:53 PM IST

