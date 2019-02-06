comscore
Oppo K1 launch in India today at 12:00PM; Watch live stream, specifications and more

Oppo K1 will be an affordable in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone in India.

  • Updated: February 6, 2019 9:04 AM IST
Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo K1 with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India today. The mid-range smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart. Oppo will be live streaming the launch event on company’s YouTube Channel as well as through Flipkart’s dedicated page at 12:00PM.

The Oppo K1 has already been launched in China, so we already know the specifications of it. The pricing in China starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000), and the same we can expect for the Indian market. The Oppo K1 will be an affordable in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone in India, if it comes around this price.

Oppo K1 specifications and features

The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset under the hood on Oppo K1. The chipset is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo K1 features a dual camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For capturing selfies, the device offers a 25-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The Oppo K1 boasts of an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3D glass panel at the back. It comes powered by a 3,600mAh battery. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2019 9:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 6, 2019 9:04 AM IST

