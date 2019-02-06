Oppo K1 launch LIVE updates: Price in India, specifications, sale date, offers and more

As is already known Oppo is all set to launch its K1 smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India today. The mid-range smartphone is all set to be exclusively available via Flipkart. Oppo launched the K1 already in China, so we already have an idea about the specifications of the smartphone. The pricing in China starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000), and it is expected to be similarly priced in India. This would make the Oppo K1 an affordable smartphone to come with in-display fingerprint sensor in India.

The K-series is a new lineup in the Chinese company’s portfolio and is expected to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is there in the Chinese version of the device. It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the device which comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor and a 25-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The biggest draw for the device is, of course, its in-display fingerprint reader. Follow our live updates below to know more about price, sale date, offers and more.