Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

Oppo K1, the K-series smartphone from the Chinese company, has received a price cut in India. The price cut comes after the smartphone finally got Android Pie as part of ColorOS 6 update. After the price drop, the 6GB RAM variant is reportedly available at the retail price of 4GB RAM variant. The discount is part of an effort by Oppo to stay competitive in this smartphone market. The company is the fifth major smartphone brand in the country.

The details of the price drop were first tweeted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. According to Manish Khatri, the 6GB RAM variant of the model will now be available for Rs 13,990. The revised price is said to go on effect starting today. On Flipkart, the 4GB RAM variant is listed for Rs 13,990 while there is no listing for the 6GB RAM variant. To recall, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched in India at Rs 16,990. It is already listed with a discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart.

Oppo K1: Specifications

Oppo K1 is a mid-range smartphone that launched in India as one of the cheapest with in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has a waterdrop-style notch that houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Powered by Snapdragon 660, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It can be expanded to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras are flanked by LED flash and are capable of capturing 4K videos at 30 frames per second. It debuted with ColorOS 5 but has received ColorOS 6 update. The smartphone packs a 3,600mAh battery and comes in black or blue colors.

