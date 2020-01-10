comscore Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990 | t
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990
News

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

News

Oppo K1 is a mid-range smartphone that launched in India as one of the cheapest with in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 9:12 AM IST
oppo-k1-india-launch-bgr-1

Oppo K1, the K-series smartphone from the Chinese company, has received a price cut in India. The price cut comes after the smartphone finally got Android Pie as part of ColorOS 6 update. After the price drop, the 6GB RAM variant is reportedly available at the retail price of 4GB RAM variant. The discount is part of an effort by Oppo to stay competitive in this smartphone market. The company is the fifth major smartphone brand in the country.

Related Stories


The details of the price drop were first tweeted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. According to Manish Khatri, the 6GB RAM variant of the model will now be available for Rs 13,990. The revised price is said to go on effect starting today. On Flipkart, the 4GB RAM variant is listed for Rs 13,990 while there is no listing for the 6GB RAM variant. To recall, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched in India at Rs 16,990. It is already listed with a discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in January

Oppo K1: Specifications

Oppo K1 is a mid-range smartphone that launched in India as one of the cheapest with in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has a waterdrop-style notch that houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Powered by Snapdragon 660, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

Also Read

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

It can be expanded to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras are flanked by LED flash and are capable of capturing 4K videos at 30 frames per second. It debuted with ColorOS 5 but has received ColorOS 6 update. The smartphone packs a 3,600mAh battery and comes in black or blue colors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 9:12 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo K1

Oppo K1

16990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 Processor
Dual - 16MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Ego smartwatch with round dial available for Rs 1,999 in India: Check features
Wearables
Lenovo Ego smartwatch with round dial available for Rs 1,999 in India: Check features
Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

News

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared

CES 2020: Top 10 coolest stuff from the expo

Photo Gallery

CES 2020: Top 10 coolest stuff from the expo

CES 2020: 10 exciting products launched at the first tech expo of the decade

Photo Gallery

CES 2020: 10 exciting products launched at the first tech expo of the decade

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared

Samsung Galaxy A40s Android 10-based update rolls out

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition feature phone launched

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

News

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990
Oppo F11 Pro update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Oppo F11 Pro update brings January 2020 security patch
Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know
Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

News

Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side
Oppo F15 to launch on January 16

News

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन की मदद से 2020 में अधिकतर लोग खरीदारी करेंगे

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming : स्मार्टफोन और लैपटॉप पर लाइव देखें चंद्र ग्रहण (Chandra Grahan 2020)

Oppo Fantastic Days सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, इन फोन्स पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

CES 2020: TCL पेश करेगा 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ 7.2 इंच का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

व्हाट्सएप 1 फरवरी से हजारों iPhones और एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन में चलना हो जाएगा बंद, क्या आपका फोन भी है लिस्ट में

News

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990
News
Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990
Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A40s Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy A40s Android 10-based update rolls out
Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar
Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition feature phone launched

News

Lava A5 Proudly Indian edition feature phone launched