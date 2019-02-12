comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor goes on first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
News

Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor goes on first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, Specifications

News

Oppo K1 is a mid-range smartphone that will compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 8:51 AM IST
oppo-k1-india-launch-bgr-1

Oppo K1, the cheapest smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor, will go on its first flash sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart as well as Oppo’s own website starting 12:00PM IST today. The smartphone was launched in India last week at a disruptive price point as the company conceded its position to newcomer Realme in terms of market share. Apart from being the cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Oppo K1 also brings with it a premium design and attractive price.

Oppo K1 First Flash sale: Price and Offers

In India, the Oppo K1 is priced at Rs 16,990 and is available in only one storage variant. With that price, it beats the Vivo V11 Pro, available for Rs 23,990, as the cheapest device with a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the display. It also comes in gradient finish and option to choose between astral blue and piano black colors. In terms of offers, the smartphone is available with 10 percent instant savings when purchased using Citibank Credit and Debit cards. Flipkart is also offering 90 percent buyback value at just Re 1, which brings the cost of ownership down to Rs 1,690.

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

Also Read

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

Other offers available with the smartphone include no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,832 per month and applicable on three and six months plan. There is also complete mobile protection at just Rs 499 with the smartphone. Oppo customers will also be able to take advantage of operator benefits where they will get additional data on select tariff plans.

Oppo K1: Specifications and Features

There is no denying the fact that Oppo K1’s biggest attraction is the in-display fingerprint sensor. It is a feature not available even on premium flagship smartphones like the Google Pixel 3 XL, Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The feature which became available as a niche on smartphones will become accessible to every consumer at this price point. Since the smartphone uses the in-display fingerprint sensor, it also uses an AMOLED display measuring 6.4-inches diagonal having a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and teardrop notch.

Under the hood, the Oppo K1 gets Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, which uses Kryo cores fabricated using 14nm process. In India, Oppo is only offering one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of camera setup, there is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main f/1.8 shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor with support for HDR and 1080p video recording.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition First Look

The Oppo K1 supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and will be updated to Color OS 6 based on Android Pie soon. It is backed by a 3,600mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging. At a retail price of Rs 16,990, the Oppo K1 becomes a technologically advanced competitor to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

You Might be Interested

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

25990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.33

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
Oppo K1

Oppo K1

16990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 Processor
Dual - 16MP+2MP
  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

News

Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon
OPPO F11 Pro: A culmination of years of consumer driven technological innovations

OPPO F11 Pro: A culmination of years of consumer driven technological innovations
Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14
Infinix Days on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 off, exchange offers and more

Deals

Infinix Days on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 off, exchange offers and more
Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too