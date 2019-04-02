comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Price in India, specifications compared
News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Price in India, specifications compared

News

Here’s how the mid-range smartphones Oppo K1, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Vivo V11 compete based on their price specifications and features.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 3:59 PM IST
oppo k1 comparo

The mid-range smartphone market in India has become very exciting with cut-throat competition between OEMs. But eventually, it’s the customer who benefits as one can now get a smartphone with premium features on a budget. We compared the Oppo K1 with Samsung Galaxy A50 and Vivo V11, all of which are placed in the same bracket and offer unique features for their price range.

Price in India, availability

The Oppo K1 is the most affordable smartphone among the three, and is available for Rs 16,990. The V11 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990. Both smartphones are available online via Flipkart, and via the company’s e-commerce stores. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, and Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Samsung has made the smartphone available via online and offline retail channels.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Specifications

All three smartphones come with an edge-to-edge full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top. The V11 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, the Oppo K1 comes with 6.41-inch AMOLED panel whereas the Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Vivo phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 Soc with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Oppo smartphone comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the Galaxy A50 comes with an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

To keep things ticking, the Oppo smartphone comes with a 3,600mAh battery, the Vivo V11 comes with a 3,315mAh battery whereas the Galaxy A50 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

Cameras

Out of the three, the Galaxy A50 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the other two smartphones come with dual rear cameras. Talking about the setup, you get a 25-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens.

Moving on to Vivo V11, you get a 16-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, whereas the Oppo K1 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, all three smartphones come with a 25-megapixel front camera.

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

Also Read

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

OS, security and connectivity

On the software front, the Galaxy A50 comes with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top, whereas the Oppo K1 and Vivo V11 run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with their respective custom skin on top. In terms of security, all three smartphones support face unlock feature. While the Vivo smartphone comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back, the Oppo and Samsung smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, making them one of the cheapest devices to support the biometric authentication tech.

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS support. For charging and data transfer, Samsung has equipped a Type-C port, whereas Oppo and Vivo have equipped a microUSB port.

Comparison table

Features Oppo K1 Vivo V11 Samsung Galaxy A50
Display 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ 6.3-inch IPS LCD full HD+ 6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core Exynos 9610 octa-core
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB (not expandable) 64GB (expandable) 64GB (expandable)
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Front Camera 25-megapixel 25-megapixel 25-megapixel
Battery 3,600mAh 3,315mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Security In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Physical fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Price Rs 16,990 Rs 19,990 Rs 19,990/Rs 22,990
  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 3:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM
News
Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM
Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed

News

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed

Sony announces refunds on pre-ordered PlayStation games

Gaming

Sony announces refunds on pre-ordered PlayStation games

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed

Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature
Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals

Deals

Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals
Realme 3 sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

News

Realme 3 sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know
Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

News

Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

हिंदी समाचार

7 हजार रुपये की रेंज में XOLO ने भारत में पेश किया 3GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन

पावर बटन पर नोटिफिकेशन लाइट के साथ Nokia X71 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

क्या आपके बच्चों को भी है YouTube की लत, अश्लील कंटेंट से ऐसे रखें दूर

PUBG को vegetarian यूजर्स का आया ख्याल, अब मिलेगा “Winner Winner Tofu Dinner”

अमेजन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Echo Show, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM
News
Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM
Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature
AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed

News

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed
Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched

News

Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched