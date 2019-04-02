Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Price in India, specifications compared

The mid-range smartphone market in India has become very exciting with cut-throat competition between OEMs. But eventually, it’s the customer who benefits as one can now get a smartphone with premium features on a budget. We compared the Oppo K1 with Samsung Galaxy A50 and Vivo V11, all of which are placed in the same bracket and offer unique features for their price range.

Price in India, availability

The Oppo K1 is the most affordable smartphone among the three, and is available for Rs 16,990. The V11 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990. Both smartphones are available online via Flipkart, and via the company’s e-commerce stores. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, and Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Samsung has made the smartphone available via online and offline retail channels.

Specifications

All three smartphones come with an edge-to-edge full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top. The V11 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, the Oppo K1 comes with 6.41-inch AMOLED panel whereas the Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Vivo phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 Soc with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Oppo smartphone comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the Galaxy A50 comes with an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

To keep things ticking, the Oppo smartphone comes with a 3,600mAh battery, the Vivo V11 comes with a 3,315mAh battery whereas the Galaxy A50 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

Cameras

Out of the three, the Galaxy A50 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the other two smartphones come with dual rear cameras. Talking about the setup, you get a 25-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens.

Moving on to Vivo V11, you get a 16-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, whereas the Oppo K1 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, all three smartphones come with a 25-megapixel front camera.

OS, security and connectivity

On the software front, the Galaxy A50 comes with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top, whereas the Oppo K1 and Vivo V11 run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with their respective custom skin on top. In terms of security, all three smartphones support face unlock feature. While the Vivo smartphone comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back, the Oppo and Samsung smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, making them one of the cheapest devices to support the biometric authentication tech.

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS support. For charging and data transfer, Samsung has equipped a Type-C port, whereas Oppo and Vivo have equipped a microUSB port.

Comparison table