Oppo India has launched Oppo K10 smartphone and an Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds in India today. Notably, Oppo K10 is the first smartphone of the K series in India. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Also Read - Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs

Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds pricing, sale offers

Oppo K10 comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. Also Read - Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,499 in India. Both the newly launched products will be available for purchase on March 29 at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Oppo K10 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series chipset might debut in India soon

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI Bank cards and Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda cards. However, this offer is valid only for the first day of sale. Additionally, customers also get a 1-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar on purchasing the smartphone and can have it delivered in just 90 minutes to select pin codes.

Oppo K10 specifications

Oppo K10 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

On the camera front, Oppo K10 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It sports a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging technology.

Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air 2 had already debuted in China earlier this year. Oppo Enco Air 2 feature 13.4mm composite ‘titanised’ diaphragm drivers. The case of the earbuds comes with a translucent round design and offers up to 24 hours of battery. As per the company, each earbud can last up to 4 hours on a full charge.

In terms of colours, the earbuds are launched in white and blue colour options.