Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Oppo seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Oppo K3 smartphone. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system on top of the company's new ColorOS 7 custom skin. It also brings some major bug fixes along with Wi-Fi calling support.

The latest update bumps up the software build version to CPH1955_11_C.02 and is currently available for users based in India. The OTA update is about 467 MB in size and brings the long-requested VoWiFi (Wi-Fi calling) support settings to the device. As per the changelog, the update improves the overall system performance and stability. It also fixes an issue where portraits would appear dim, and the background would look grey or overexposed when shot in HDR mode. Additionally, the ColorOS 7 interface also resolves a problem where the audio in iQiyi videos would not play.

The Android 10 OS software also brings a host of new features. These include gesture navigation support, updated icons, smoother animation, and dark mode. The software also improves some prominent known features, including smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Oppo is rolling out the update to the device in phases, so it should take a while before reaching all Oppo K3 units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of the phone.

Oppo K3: Features, specifications

The Oppo K3 flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner along with a 3,765mAh battery capacity.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the rear, which sports a 16-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

