Oppo K3 features, specifications leaked ahead of May 23 launch in China

The soon-to-launch Oppo K3 is said to be the successor to the Oppo K1. Here’s a look at the leaked features and specifications ahead of its China launch on May 23.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Oppo A5s 4

Oppo is planning on launching the successor to the Oppo K1 smartphone later this week in China. Dubbed Oppo K3, the smartphone is already up for pre-bookings in the country. Ahead of the launch, a massive leak has revealed the possible features, specifications, and pricing of the upcoming Oppo K3.

Oppo K3 leaked prices

As per leaks, the Oppo K3 could be made available in China with a price tag of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200). This could be the starting price for the base model featuring 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM. There is also likely to be a higher model with 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Farm Black.

Oppo K3 leaked features, specifications

As per the leak, the Oppo K3 will supposedly come with a 6.5-inch bezel-less display and features like DC dimming, low brightness, and stroboscopic eye protection. To achieve the bezel-less design, Oppo isn’t opting for a notch. Instead, there will be a pop-up selfie camera.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.1 native storage, Gizmochina reports. To boost performance, the smartphone will also come with features like Game Boost 2.0, Link Boost and Touch Boost. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology support.

For photography, the device is expected to be equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This is likely to consist of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The cameras will be aided with features like Ultra Clear Night View 2.0, multi-frame noise reduction technology and hand-held night scene mode. Up front, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel sensor embedded into the pop-up mechanism.

Other leaked features include a sixth-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor that is said to be up to 28.5 percent faster than before. Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 UI.

