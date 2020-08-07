Oppo K3 gets July security patch with new added features

Oppo is rolling out a new software update for the Oppo K3 device in India. The update now brings a month-old July 2020 Android security patch, along with some newly added features, optimizations, and other bug fixes. The latest update for the Oppo K3 smartphone bumps up the software version to CPH1955EX_11_C.08 with a firmware size of 3413 MB. Also Read - Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

As per the changelog, the new update has added the wireless printing feature. Now, images and PDF files can be printed wirelessly directly from the device. With this update, you can now sync the volume level set on your Bluetooth device to your phone. It also brings the Camera quick launch function to quickly launch the camera when the screen is off. Also Read - Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 stable update rolling out now

The Oppo update mentions fixing for an issue where there would occasionally be no sound when you connected via Bluetooth. It has also fixed an issue where the screen recording icon and display issue with the battery page in Dark mode, among other things. Moreover, the July 2020 security patch additionally fixes a number of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. Also Read - Oppo K3 Review: Impressive design, good performance and more

The Oppo K3 latest OTA update is rolling out to limited users in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the device.

Oppo K3 features, specifications

To recall, the Oppo K3 made its debut back in May, last year. It flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support.

