comscore Oppo K3 launching in India on July 19: Here's everything we know so far
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Expected prices, features, specifications
News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Expected prices, features, specifications

News

The online-only Oppo K3 smartphone is being teased on Amazon India. The listing showcases full design, pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC 3.0 fast charging and more.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 1:19 PM IST
oppo-k3-amazon-india-1

Oppo will launch a new smartphone in the K series in India on July 19. Dubbed Oppo K3, it has already been launched in China. The online-only Oppo K3 smartphone is already being teased by the company on Amazon India. The listing showcases full design, pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC 3.0 fast charging and more. The smartphone borrows a lot of design cues from Reno series with gradient colors. As of now, one can see Purple and Green gradient finish on the Amazon listing.

Oppo K3: Price in India and variants (expected)

It is expected the the Oppo K3 specifications in India will remain same as the China variants. The Oppo K3 might become the cheapest smartphone with both in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. In China, the Oppo K3 price starts at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is likely that the company might launch it at similar pricing in India. Although, Amazon India listing suggests India will only get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

oppo, oppo k3, oppo k3 launch, oppo k3 price in india, oppo k3 specifications, oppo k3 features. realme x

Having said that, the Oppo K3 also comes in two more variants in China. The one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and a top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. These cost RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) and RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,000) respectively.

Oppo K3 features, specifications

The highlight of the Oppo K3 will be its full-screen display without any notch and a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo K3 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with three storage options in China.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo K3 features a dual-camera setup a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensing camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. The handset also comes powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Features Oppo K3
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo K1

Oppo K1

16990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 Processor
Dual - 16MP+2MP
Oppo K3

Oppo K3
Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
News
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know
Amazon offering 50% off on Prime membership: All you need to know

News

Amazon offering 50% off on Prime membership: All you need to know
Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs

Deals

Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs
Nokia 9 PureView vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Nokia 9 PureView vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

हिंदी समाचार

TCL Upcoming Smart TV : भारत में जल्द ही AI- इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट टीवी लॉन्च करेगा TCL

Realme X Pre Booking : 14 जुलाई तक होगी Realme X की प्री-बुकिंग, बॉयर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
News
Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

News

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know
Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

News

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card