Oppo will launch a new smartphone in the K series in India on July 19. Dubbed Oppo K3, it has already been launched in China. The online-only Oppo K3 smartphone is already being teased by the company on Amazon India. The listing showcases full design, pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC 3.0 fast charging and more. The smartphone borrows a lot of design cues from Reno series with gradient colors. As of now, one can see Purple and Green gradient finish on the Amazon listing.

Oppo K3: Price in India and variants (expected)

It is expected the the Oppo K3 specifications in India will remain same as the China variants. The Oppo K3 might become the cheapest smartphone with both in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. In China, the Oppo K3 price starts at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is likely that the company might launch it at similar pricing in India. Although, Amazon India listing suggests India will only get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Having said that, the Oppo K3 also comes in two more variants in China. The one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and a top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. These cost RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) and RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,000) respectively.

Oppo K3 features, specifications

The highlight of the Oppo K3 will be its full-screen display without any notch and a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo K3 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with three storage options in China.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo K3 features a dual-camera setup a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensing camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. The handset also comes powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Features Oppo K3 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline