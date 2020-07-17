comscore Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features
The Oppo K3 latest update brings a number of changes to the smartphone with some major bug fixes and new features.

oppo k3 review back

Oppo has started releasing a new software update for its last year’s mid-range Oppo K3 smartphone in India. The latest update brings a month-old Android security patch along with some major bug fixes and new features to the device. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Oppo A72 5G specifications leaked, could launch soon

The latest Oppo K3 update bumps up the software build version to CPH1955EX_11_C.07 with a firmware size of about 3.3 GB. The new update runs on the latest Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7 custom UI on top. As per the changelog, it adds the June 2020 Android security patch to enhance system security. Also Read - Oppo launches A12s with MediaTek Helio P35, Android 9

The update brings the “Rotate the guide bars with a screen” switch for “Swipe-up gestures”. Moreover, it fixes more issues in system settings such as Phone Manager, Family Sharing of HeyTap Cloud, Game Assistant, location information in the Weather app. The issue of bullet notifications not showing up in games has also been fixed. Also Read - Oppo 125W VOOC, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technologies launched; 4,000mah in 20 minutes

The update also notes changes in the Camera settings of the device. It fixes an issue where a photo would still display the location information after the location switch is turned off. Additionally, it improves the smartphone’s overall system stability. The Oppo K3 OTA update is rolling out in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update via the settings menu section of their device.

Oppo K3 specifications

The Oppo K3 smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. The panel operates at Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Oppo K3 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU. Additionally, it offers a 3,765mAh battery with 20W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

