Oppo’s latest entry in the online-only K series, the Oppo K3, is a near identical model to the Realme X. The former Oppo company, Realme, launched the pop-up selfie camera smartphone Realme X in India last week. Soon after it, even Oppo launched the K3 in India towards the end of the week. Both phones look quite similar in design. The big highlight of both the smartphones is their full-screen notchless display and motorized pop-up selfie camera. Now, if you are confused whether to pick the Realme X or Oppo K3, here is a quick comparison.

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: Design and display

Talking about the design of Realme X and Oppo K3, both look very similar, but there are a few changes. The Oppo K3’s back goes all the way to the screen, while Realme X gets a middle metal chassis frame separating the display and the back. Both smartphones feature full-screen AMOLED panels. There is no notch or punch-hole display, thus offering you immersive full screen experience.

Both phones pack the same 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. These come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Realme X comes in Polar White and Space Blue options. The Oppo K3, on the other hand, comes in Aurora Blue and Jade Black gradient colors variants.

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, both smartphones feature Qualcomm’s Snapdrgaon 710 SoC. But there is difference in storage and RAM options. The Oppo K3 comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The 6GB RAM variant offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, and the 8GB variant offers 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Realme X base variant offers 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. There is also higher end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: Cameras

In the photography department, both phones feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture, but the difference is at the back. The Realme X dual-camera offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The Oppo K3 camera looks weak on paper, as it packs a dual-lens setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: Battery, OS, security and connectivity

Both phone pack identical 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Even the operating system is same, both run latest Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. You also get a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. In terms of security, both phones feature in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock through pop-up camera. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS on both smartphones.

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: Price in India, availability

The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The smartphone also comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option, which will be available for Rs 19,990. Consumers will be able to purchase Oppo K3 starting July 23, 12:00PM from Amazon India.

The Realme X, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 16,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 19,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting July 24 at 12:00PM.

Features Realme X Oppo K3 Price 16999 16990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline