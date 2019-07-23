The Oppo K3 smartphone will go on sale in India today. The budget device from Oppo will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The key highlights of the Oppo K3 are pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 710, Super AMOLED panel and more. The device is competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Vivo V15 smartphones.

Oppo K3 price in India, sale offers

The Oppo K3 price in India starts from Rs 16,990 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 19,990. The device can be purchased in two gradient color options, namely Aurora Blue and Jade Black. As mentioned above, the Oppo K3 sale will start at 12:00PM in India today.

Talking about the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on the purchase of the Oppo K3 phone. Furthermore, Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000. There is a bundled offer worth Rs 7,050 from Reliance Jio Digital Life, Rs 5,000 worth vouchers from Lenskart and worth Rs 12,000 offer for OYO Rooms. There are no-cost EMI options too.

Oppo K3 specifications, features

The Oppo K3 flaunts a full-screen display design and packs a motorized pop-up selfie camera. The device sports a big 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Optics wise, you get a dual-lens setup at the back, which is stacked horizontally. The setup includes a combination of a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The front features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The Oppo K3 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. It is fueled by a 3,765mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. There is a dedicated 3.5mm audio port too.

Features Oppo K3 Price 16990 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

