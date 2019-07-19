Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in its online-only K series in India. The Oppo K3 comes with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and more. The same smartphone was first launched in China in May. Oppo, however, launched only two variants of the Oppo K3 in India today. The smartphone will be made available in two gradient color options on Amazon India.

Oppo K3: Price in India

The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The smartphone also comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option, which will be available for Rs 19,990. Consumers will be able to purchase Oppo K3 starting July 23, 12:00PM from Amazon India.

In terms of launch offers, the company is offering Amazon cashback Rs 1,000 to all customers buying Oppo K3. There is additional Rs 1,000 instant discount offer for Axis Bank credit and debit card users. There is bundled offer worth Rs 7,500 from Jio Digital Life, Rs 5,000 worth vouchers from Lenskart and worth Rs 12,000 offer for OYO Rooms.

Oppo K3: Specifications and features

The big highlight of Oppo K3 is its full-screen display without any notch and a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The device comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Oppo K3 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes in two variants in India. This includes 6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM model with 128GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

In the camera department, the rear camera is a dual-lens setup, which is stacked horizontally in the center. It features a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensing camera. The Oppo K3 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. It comes powered by a 3,765mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phones carries an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio port.

Features Oppo K3 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

