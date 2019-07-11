Oppo K3, the next smartphone in K-series, will launch in India on July 19. The Chinese smartphone has confirmed the launch date via a poster on YouTube. The teaser image for the smartphone confirms the in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. To recall, Oppo K3 was launched in China in May. The second smartphone in Oppo’s K-series is expected to compete with Realme X when it becomes official next week.

Oppo K3: Expected Price and Specifications

The Oppo K1 was launched last year as the cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo K3 might become the cheapest smartphone with both in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. There is a 16-megapixel motorized selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. This results in the smartphone offering a 6.5-inch display that extends to the edges of the device. The display is an AMOLED panel that outputs a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Oppo K3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with three storage options. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB or 256GB storage. The Amazon India listing suggests India will only get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also borrows a lot of design cues from Reno series with cleaner lines and better ergonomics.

It features a dual camera setup with no camera bump on the back. There is a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6 and comes in black, nebula purple and white colors.

Story Timeline