Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710, in-display fingerprint sensor launched: Price, specifications

The latest Oppo K3 comes in Nebula Purple, Green and White colors, and carries a price tag of RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,105) in China.

  • Published: May 23, 2019 1:08 PM IST
OppoK3 has been launched in China, which is the latest mid-range smartphone from Oppo’s K series. The latest Oppo K3 comes in three color variants, including Nebula Purple, Green and White. The device carries a price tag of RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100) in China. You can buy the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for the same price.

The higher 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,130. There is also an 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration, which costs RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,160). The Oppo K3 will reportedly go on sale from June 1 in the country. In addition to this, the 8GB/256GB variant will be available from mid-June.

Oppo K3 specifications, features

The Oppo K3 comes with a big 6.5-inch AMOLED display from Samsung with 91.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio, DC dimming. The panel throws images at Full HD+ resolution. The handset also features the next-gen in-display fingerprint scanner, which is said to be 28.5 percent faster with 10 percent success rate in unlocking, Fonearena reports.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU. The chipset is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a GameBoost 2.0 feature, which will reportedly help deliver a better gaming experience. The newly launched Oppo K3 also runs the latest Android Pie OS with Color OS 6.0 on top. It also flaunts a 3D gradient back design with an S-shaped curve.

The Oppo K3 offers a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, which the company says that has been tested over 200,000 times. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the Oppo K3 smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Oppo has added a small 3,765mAh battery, which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

On the connectivity front, the device has dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS among others. Besides, Oppo just recently launched Oppo A9x smartphone in China, which is priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200). The recently launched Oppo A9, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,700).

  • Published Date: May 23, 2019 1:08 PM IST

