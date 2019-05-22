comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench ahead of May 23 China launch
News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench ahead of May 23 China launch

News

Oppo is all set to launch a new K-series smartphone in China tomorrow. Called K3, crucial details of smartphone have surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench.

  • Published: May 22, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Oppo A5s 4

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new K-series smartphone in China, and the event is set to take place tomorrow. Ahead of the launch event, alleged specifications and pricing details were leaked online. Now, someone managed to run the Oppo K3 through the paces on Geekbench, which spills beans over its specifications and features.

Spotted by SlashLeaks, an Oppo smartphone with model number PCGM00 was spotted on the benchmarking site powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS, and will come with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top. The device logged a score of 1,521 in single core test and 5,670 in the multi-core test.

Oppo K3 leaked prices

Based on previous leaks, the Oppo K3 price in China could start at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200). While this is expected to be for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM, other variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also expected. The Oppo K3 could be offered in Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Farm Black.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo K3 leaked features, specifications

We’ve talked about the chipset and RAM, and as per the previous leak, the Oppo K3 could flaunt a 6.5-inch bezel-less display with features like DC dimming, low brightness, and stroboscopic eye protection. Instead of the notch, Oppo will reportedly be opting for a pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo K3 features, specifications leaked ahead of May 23 launch in China

Also Read

Oppo K3 features, specifications leaked ahead of May 23 launch in China

In the photography department, the Oppo K3 is expected to come with dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.7 aperture), paired with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. Camera Features such as Ultra Clear Night View 2.0, multi-frame noise reduction technology and hand-held night scene mode are expected. Up front, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera is expected.

Oppo A9x with 48-megapixel camera, 4,020mAh battery launched: Price and specifications

Also Read

Oppo A9x with 48-megapixel camera, 4,020mAh battery launched: Price and specifications

Besides, the Oppo K3 is also expected to come with sixth-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor, connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 3:38 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
News
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Opinions

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000
Oppo K3 features, specifications leaked

News

Oppo K3 features, specifications leaked
Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India

News

Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India
Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

News

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Noble Skiodo ने 32-inch HD ready Smart TV 10,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

Jabra ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नॉइस कैंसिलेशन वाला Jabra Elite 85h हेडफोन

Jivi Mobiles ने 1799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया N3720 Power फोन, दूसरे फोन को भी कर देता है चार्ज

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर Vodafone यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक साल के लिए नेटफ्लिक्स का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Samsung Galaxy A70 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, कैमरा हुआ पहले से बेहतर

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
News
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web
Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs
27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive

News

27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive
Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench