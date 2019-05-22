Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench ahead of May 23 China launch

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new K-series smartphone in China, and the event is set to take place tomorrow. Ahead of the launch event, alleged specifications and pricing details were leaked online. Now, someone managed to run the Oppo K3 through the paces on Geekbench, which spills beans over its specifications and features.

Spotted by SlashLeaks, an Oppo smartphone with model number PCGM00 was spotted on the benchmarking site powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS, and will come with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top. The device logged a score of 1,521 in single core test and 5,670 in the multi-core test.

Oppo K3 leaked prices

Based on previous leaks, the Oppo K3 price in China could start at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200). While this is expected to be for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM, other variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also expected. The Oppo K3 could be offered in Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Farm Black.

