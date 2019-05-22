Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench ahead of May 23 China launch

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new K-series smartphone in China, and the event is set to take place tomorrow. Ahead of the launch event, alleged specifications and pricing details were leaked online. Now, someone managed to run the Oppo K3 through the paces on Geekbench, which spills beans over its specifications and features.
Spotted by SlashLeaks, an Oppo smartphone with model number PCGM00 was spotted on the benchmarking site powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS, and will come with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top. The device logged a score of 1,521 in single core test and 5,670 in the multi-core test.
Oppo K3 leaked prices
Based on previous leaks, the Oppo K3 price in China could start at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200). While this is expected to be for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM, other variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also expected. The Oppo K3 could be offered in Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Farm Black.
Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom
Oppo K3 leaked features, specifications
We’ve talked about the chipset and RAM, and as per the previous leak, the Oppo K3 could flaunt a 6.5-inch bezel-less display with features like DC dimming, low brightness, and stroboscopic eye protection. Instead of the notch, Oppo will reportedly be opting for a pop-up selfie camera.
In the photography department, the Oppo K3 is expected to come with dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.7 aperture), paired with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. Camera Features such as Ultra Clear Night View 2.0, multi-frame noise reduction technology and hand-held night scene mode are expected. Up front, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera is expected.
Besides, the Oppo K3 is also expected to come with sixth-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor, connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology support.
