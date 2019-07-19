Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India today. Called K3, a dedicated page is already live on Amazon India. It highlights key specifications and features of the smartphone. While the Oppo K3 price in India will be revealed tonight, the listing does not mention any specific time. Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo K3.

Oppo K3 price in India (expected)

In China, the smartphone starts at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,150) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,150). There is also a top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200). However, in India, the Oppo has already teased 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and we can expect the Oppo K3 price in India to be between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000.

Oppo K3 specifications and features

The highlight of the Oppo K3 will be its full-screen display without any notch and a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo K3 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The Oppo K3 features a dual-camera setup a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. The handset also comes powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. For security, you get face unlock and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In many ways, the Oppo K3 is similar to Realme X, which is the latest smartphone from Oppo sub-brand. The design and internals are the same, with minor cosmetic change and slightly different camera setup.

Features Oppo K3 Realme X Price – 16999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh

