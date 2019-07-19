comscore Oppo K3 to launch today: Price in India, specifications and features
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, pop-up selfie camera launch today: Price in India, specifications and features
News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, pop-up selfie camera launch today: Price in India, specifications and features

News

The Oppo K3 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 range. It will feature a pop-up selfie snapper and Snapdragon 710 SoC.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 9:09 AM IST
Oppo K3 teaser main

Photo: Amazon India

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India today. Called K3, a dedicated page is already live on Amazon India. It highlights key specifications and features of the smartphone. While the Oppo K3 price in India will be revealed tonight, the listing does not mention any specific time. Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo K3.

Oppo K3 price in India (expected)

In China, the smartphone starts at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,150) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,150). There is also a top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200). However, in India, the Oppo has already teased 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and we can expect the Oppo K3 price in India to be between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000.

Oppo K3 specifications and features

The highlight of the Oppo K3 will be its full-screen display without any notch and a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo K3 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The Oppo K3 features a dual-camera setup a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. The handset also comes powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. For security, you get face unlock and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In many ways, the Oppo K3 is similar to Realme X, which is the latest smartphone from Oppo sub-brand. The design and internals are the same, with minor cosmetic change and slightly different camera setup.

Features Oppo K3 Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo K3

Oppo K3
Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 19, 2019 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals
OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes

News

OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes

Here s why Xiaomi Redmi K20 is priced "higher" in India

News

Here s why Xiaomi Redmi K20 is priced "higher" in India

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes

Here s why Xiaomi Redmi K20 is priced "higher" in India

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

News

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more
Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today
Huawei smartphone with pop-up selfie camera to launch in India this month

News

Huawei smartphone with pop-up selfie camera to launch in India this month
Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India

News

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

NASA के मिशन अपोलो के 50 साल पूरे होने पर Google का शानदार डूडल

Oppo K3 India Launch : ओप्पो आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा इन-डिस्पले और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Oppo K3

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में 48MP रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा और Snapdragon 730G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi स्पीकर को सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं तो जल्दी करें

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more
News
Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more
OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes

News

OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes
Here s why Xiaomi Redmi K20 is priced "higher" in India

News

Here s why Xiaomi Redmi K20 is priced "higher" in India
Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to launch in India today
Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing