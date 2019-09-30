Oppo K5 spotted on Geekbench and TENAA listing

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with a 64-megapixel rear camera. The event will take place on October 10 in China. Some details of the smartphone have already been revealed. Now, ahead of the launch, the Oppo K5 was also spotted in Geekbench and TENAA listing. Here is what we know about the Oppo smartphone so far.

Oppo K5 Geekbench listing detailed

An Oppo smartphone with model number PCNM00 surfaced in TENAA listing. It reveals that the smartphone is powered by a SM6150 SoC (Snapdragon 675). However, GizmoChina reports that Geekbench is wrongly identifying it. It is actually the SM7150 SoC (Snapdragon 730).

The alleged Oppo K5 runs on Android 9 Pie OS. It has logged a score of 2,508 in the single-core test and 6,762 points in the multicore test.

Oppo K5 TENAA listing detailed

The Oppo K5 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. For security, it will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

Rumors suggest that it will draw its power from a Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. TENAA listing has revealed three variants – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Oppo K5 quad cameras

Talking about cameras, the primary sensor will reportedly be a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel snapper. There will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair to 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32-megapixel snapper. To keep things ticking, the Oppo K5 will come with a 4,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging tech.

The Oppo K5 will be available in Cyber Metal (blue), Forest Fantasy (green) and Polar sunshine (white) color options. There is no word on the pricing of the Oppo phone, but it will be placed in the mid-range segment.