The Oppo K5 smartphone has been launched in China. The new mid-range device falls under the company’s K series. The newly launched Oppo K5 comes in three colors – Green, Blue and White. The key highlights of the phone are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC and more. Read on to know more about Oppo‘s latest offering.

Oppo K5 features, specifications

The Oppo K5 comes with a big 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which is backed by up to 8GB of RAM. The handset will ship with Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top.

For photography sessions, there is a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture. This setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro. The phone’s camera offers support for features like AI scene recognition, Chrome boost, Super nightscape, and Expert mode.

The handset also supports Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for videos. On the front, the company has added a 32-megapixel for selfies. It has a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. You also get a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech. The device includes a USB Type-C port on the bottom side.

Oppo K5 price

The Oppo K5 comes with a price label of RMB 1,899 (approx Rs 18,970). This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at RMB 2,099 (approx Rs 20,965). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which costs RMB 2,499 yuan (approx Rs 24,960). The new Oppo K5 handset will go on sale in China from October 17.