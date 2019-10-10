comscore Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras launched: Check full details here
Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC launched: Check details here

The key highlights of the Oppo K5 are a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 730G SoC and more. Read on to know more about Oppo's latest offering.

  Published: October 10, 2019 1:39 PM IST
Oppo K5

The Oppo K5 smartphone has been launched in China. The new mid-range device falls under the company’s K series. The newly launched Oppo K5 comes in three colors – Green, Blue and White. The key highlights of the phone are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC and more. Read on to know more about Oppo‘s latest offering.

Oppo K5 features, specifications

The Oppo K5 comes with a big 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which is backed by up to 8GB of RAM. The handset will ship with Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top.

For photography sessions, there is a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture. This setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro. The phone’s camera offers support for features like AI scene recognition, Chrome boost, Super nightscape, and Expert mode.

Oppo Reno Android 10 beta with ColorOS 6 update now rolling out

Also Read

Oppo Reno Android 10 beta with ColorOS 6 update now rolling out

The handset also supports Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for videos. On the front, the company has added a 32-megapixel for selfies. It has a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. You also get a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech. The device includes a USB Type-C port on the bottom side.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo K5 price

The Oppo K5 comes with a price label of RMB 1,899 (approx Rs 18,970). This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at RMB 2,099 (approx Rs 20,965). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which costs RMB 2,499 yuan (approx Rs 24,960). The new Oppo K5 handset will go on sale in China from October 17.

  Published Date: October 10, 2019 1:39 PM IST

