comscore Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC to launch on October 10
News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC to launch on October 10

News

The new Oppo K5 is set to come with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back. The launch is set for October 10.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 1:13 PM IST
oppo k5

The camera megapixel war started earlier this year with smartphones featuring 48-megapixel camera sensors. Soon it moved to quad cameras, 64-megapixel sensors, and we even have the one with a 108-megapixel sensor. After Realme XT, the sister company Oppo is all set to debut its 64-megapixel quad-camera smartphone soon. It will be called Oppo K5, and here is all you need to know.

OppoK5 to launch on October 10

Oppo has started teasing the smartphone launch for October 10 in China where it will be launching the K5. The teaser reveals that it will be offered in Cyber Metal (blue), Forest Fantasy (green) and Polar sunshine (white) color options (via GizmoChina).

OppoK5 specifications and features

An alleged Oppo smartphone with model number PCNM00 was recently approved by TENAA. It is likely the Oppo K5, and the listing has also revealed key specifications. Based on what we know so far, the smartphone comes with a full HD+ 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Rumors suggest that it will draw its power from a Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It will reportedly run on Android 9 Pie OS. Talking about cameras, the primary sensor will reportedly be a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel snapper. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair to 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32-megapixel snapper.

To keep things ticking, the Oppo K5 will come with a 4,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging tech. In China, the Oppo K5 seems to be an offline variant of the recently launched Realme X2. There is no word on the pricing or India launch date. But we will know more as the smartphone launches in China on October 10.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; details
News
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; details
Fortnite 10.40 update out with Starry Suburbs and Skill-Based Matchmaking

Gaming

Fortnite 10.40 update out with Starry Suburbs and Skill-Based Matchmaking

Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

News

Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10

News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline

News

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; details

Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10

News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10
Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India

Deals

Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India
Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India

News

Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India
Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

News

Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition
Oppo Reno 2 Review

Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel यूजर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, अब 97 रुपये के रिचार्ज में मिलेगा सिर्फ 500MB डाटा

Amazon ने भारत में तीन नए Echo स्मार्ट स्पीकर लॉन्च किए, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Diwali With Mi Sale 2019 : Xiaomi के स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया Super Star 500 ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 999 रुपये का Hotstar Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 16 अक्टूबर को ग्लोबली होगा लॉन्च


News

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; details
News
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; details
Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

News

Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone
Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10

News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10
Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline

News

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline
iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

News

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used