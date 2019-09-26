Oppo K5 with 64MP quad cameras to launch on October 10

The camera megapixel war started earlier this year with smartphones featuring 48-megapixel camera sensors. Soon it moved to quad cameras, 64-megapixel sensors, and we even have the one with a 108-megapixel sensor. After Realme XT, the sister company Oppo is all set to debut its 64-megapixel quad-camera smartphone soon. It will be called Oppo K5, and here is all you need to know.

OppoK5 to launch on October 10

Oppo has started teasing the smartphone launch for October 10 in China where it will be launching the K5. The teaser reveals that it will be offered in Cyber Metal (blue), Forest Fantasy (green) and Polar sunshine (white) color options (via GizmoChina).

OppoK5 specifications and features

An alleged Oppo smartphone with model number PCNM00 was recently approved by TENAA. It is likely the Oppo K5, and the listing has also revealed key specifications. Based on what we know so far, the smartphone comes with a full HD+ 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Rumors suggest that it will draw its power from a Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It will reportedly run on Android 9 Pie OS. Talking about cameras, the primary sensor will reportedly be a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel snapper. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair to 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32-megapixel snapper.

To keep things ticking, the Oppo K5 will come with a 4,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging tech. In China, the Oppo K5 seems to be an offline variant of the recently launched Realme X2. There is no word on the pricing or India launch date. But we will know more as the smartphone launches in China on October 10.