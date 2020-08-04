Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

The Oppo K7 5G smartphone has been launched in China. The device comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is also powering the recently launched OnePlus Nord. You even get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 30w fast charge, and more. This is a 5G phone from Oppo and even ships with Android 10 out of the box. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro: Best Flipkart Big Saving Days offers not to miss

The Oppo K7 5G with 128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,470 in India. The 256GB model will cost RMB 2,299 (around Rs 24,690). The device is available for pre-order in China through JD.com in four colors. The sale will take place on August 11. Read on to know more about this Oppo phone. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Oppo K7 5G: Specifications, features

As mentioned above, the Oppo K7 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The device ships with Android 10 out of the box. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. There is a waterdrop notch on the front for a selfie camera. It sports an in-display fingerprint reader too. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

On the front, you will find a 32-megapixel camera sensor. At the back, the newly launched Oppo K7 5G packs a quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically in the upper-left corner of the phone. This rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.

It is 7.96mm thin and weighs about 180 grams. The latest Oppo phone sports a 4,025mAh battery with support for up to 30W charging. Oppo has added a USB-Type C port and NFC support. In terms of connectivity, the Oppo K7 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and Hyper Boost 3.0 for better gaming performance. It even features Link Boost 2.0 that uses 5G network and Wi-Fi connection for better network speeds.