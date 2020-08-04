comscore Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specifications
News

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specifications

News

The Oppo K7 5G with 128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,470 in India.

  • Updated: August 4, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Oppo K7

The Oppo K7 5G smartphone has been launched in China. The device comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is also powering the recently launched OnePlus Nord. You even get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 30w fast charge, and more. This is a 5G phone from Oppo and even ships with Android 10 out of the box. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro: Best Flipkart Big Saving Days offers not to miss

The Oppo K7 5G with 128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,470 in India. The 256GB model will cost RMB 2,299 (around Rs 24,690). The device is available for pre-order in China through JD.com in four colors. The sale will take place on August 11. Read on to know more about this Oppo phone. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Oppo K7 5G: Specifications, features

As mentioned above, the Oppo K7 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The device ships with Android 10 out of the box. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. There is a waterdrop notch on the front for a selfie camera. It sports an in-display fingerprint reader too. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

On the front, you will find a 32-megapixel camera sensor. At the back, the newly launched Oppo K7 5G packs a quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically in the upper-left corner of the phone. This rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.

It is 7.96mm thin and weighs about 180 grams. The latest Oppo phone sports a 4,025mAh battery with support for up to 30W charging. Oppo has added a USB-Type C port and NFC support. In terms of connectivity, the Oppo K7 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and Hyper Boost 3.0 for better gaming performance. It even features Link Boost 2.0 that uses 5G network and Wi-Fi connection for better network speeds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 3:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2020 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
News
Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Gaming

Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

News

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best Oppo Fast charging phones in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Fast charging phones in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Web पर ऐसे क्रिएट करें Messenger Room, कर पाएंगे वीडियो चैट और स्क्रीन शेयर

PUBG Mobile गेम खेलने से पिता ने रोका, बेटे ने खुद को मारी गोली

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi 9 Prime भारत में 4 बैक कैमरा, 4GB रैम, 5,020mAh बैटरी के साथ 9,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

नोकिया ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है फीचर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
News
Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

News

Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers